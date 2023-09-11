When is the statement “Designed in Germany” permissible?

Germany continues to enjoy a high reputation around the world as a production location. Numerous retailers also take advantage of this reputation, for example by advertising their products with the statement “Made in Germany”. In this respect, case law has now largely clarified the conditions under which this statement may be used in advertising. However, the situation is different when it comes to the statement “Designed in Germany”, for which we have so far searched in vain for case law. In the following article we will examine the statement “Designed in Germany” from a legal perspective.

1) Different meaning

If you look at the pure meaning of the word, “Made in Germany” means the production of the goods in Germany, whereas “Designed in Germany” means the development of the goods in Germany. Both statements cannot be equated simply because of their different meanings.

2) Requirements for “Made in Germany”

Case law has already developed concrete principles for examining the admissibility of the statement “Made in Germany”:

The decisive factor in assessing the misleading potential of a specific statement is always the understanding of the public it addresses. Since the qualification of a product as “Made in Germany” regularly creates and is intended to create primarily positive associations among consumers as the largest group of buyers, the jurisprudence of misleading people through geographical indications of origin has always been based on the opinion of a consumer who is averagely informed and attentive to the situation.

a) Fundamental judgment of the BGH

As early as 1973, the BGH developed essential principles for checking the admissibility of “Made in Germany” claims.

In this respect, he equated the Anglicism with the phrase “Produced in Germany” and, with a view to the understanding of the consumers concerned, assumed that, when making such statements, they did not assume that the product in question was manufactured entirely in Germany from its conceptual design to its final completion be produced.

Rather – but also in particular – with regard to the appreciation shown to German products, it is reasonable to expect that the relevant manufacturing process in which the goods acquire the defining characteristics that are at the forefront of the appreciation of the public is based on a German service (BGH , judgment from the BGH, March 23, 1973 – Ref. I ZR 33/72).

b) Specific details provided by the Stuttgart Higher Regional Court

The case law of the Federal Court of Justice has been and continues to be taken up and continually substantiated by all courts dealing with such cases when assessing the admissibility of “Made in Germany” claims.

Most probably not unintentionally, the Federal Court of Justice used a large number of vague terms in its guiding criteria in order to give the courts a wide scope for discretion and to enable an individual assessment of each individual case.

In particular, the question of the relevant manufacturing process, which is supposed to be decisive for the valued properties of the respective product, created the basis for different interpretation standards, within the framework of which, on the one hand, the relevance of the origin of the product components and, on the other hand, the specific location of the composition of these components could be turned off.

The decisive factor should always be the specific understanding of the market, which, when advertising a product as “Made in Germany”, presupposes either the production of the individual parts in Germany or their processing there, depending on the significance of individual production steps for the quality of the end product.

In 1995, the Stuttgart Higher Regional Court ruled in a landmark ruling that the statement “Made in Germany” was to be seen as misleading if significant parts of the product came from abroad.

In a next step, the court restricted the statement by assuming that the average consumer, who was responsible for assessing the misleading nature, was aware that, as part of the ever-increasing globalization, many production companies were outsourcing individual production steps abroad and thus individual parts from there related.

Therefore, a product can still be qualified as “Made in Germany” even if individual components or entire assemblies are purchased abroad, provided that these are not essential for the appreciation of the end product (OLG Stuttgart, judgment of November 10, 2995 – Ref. 2 U 124/95).

We look at the effects of this case law on practice in this post.

3) Conclusions for “Designed in Germany”

Just as with the statement “Made in Germany”, the statement “Designed in Germany” in advertising should also be based on the opinion of a consumer who is averagely informed and attentive to the situation.

In our opinion, this will not equate the two statements, but will understand them differently. The term “Designed” does not indicate the production of the product, but rather the development of the product in Germany. This does not have to mean that the goods were produced in Germany.

However, the development of the product must have demonstrably taken place in Germany. In our opinion, this requires that the product was developed in a German company with its headquarters in Germany. When developing a product, certain quality criteria must also be taken into account, which are then manifested in production. In this respect, too, the targeted public is likely to associate a higher level of quality with Germany as a location, particularly with regard to compliance with safety requirements.

It would therefore not be sufficient if the product was developed by a foreign company with a branch in Germany, even if the development took place in the branch in Germany. The targeted public associates the statement “in Germany” in the aforementioned context with not only a geographical indication, but also an indication of the identity of the developing company.

4) Conclusion

The statement “Designed in Germany”, like the statement “Made in Germany”, must be assessed from the relevant perspective of a consumer who is averagely informed and attentive to the situation. Thereafter, the development of the product advertised in this way must have demonstrably taken place in Germany. In our opinion, this requires that the product was developed in a German company with its headquarters in Germany.

Even if the aforementioned requirements are met, advertising with the statement “Designed in Germany” can still be misleading in a specific individual case, for example if the product or advertising is designed in such a way that, taking the overall circumstances into account, the production location is deceptive. This applies in particular to cases in which a product not manufactured in Germany is also advertised using the colors of the German flag (black, red, gold). This may give the impression that the product is made in Germany, even though it was only developed in Germany. Therefore, advertising with the statement “Designed in Germany” should always be legally examined for the specific individual case.

