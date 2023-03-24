Badr Senussi

No one understood the circumstances that brought together the appointed president Abdel Majeed Al “Taboune” with the chameleon Khadija Ben Qena, while she was sitting with him face to face in a symposium that brought the two parties together on March 21. At a time when the Tebbounes were an effective element within the ruling gang, as Minister of Housing and Urbanization during the era of President Bouteflika…

The scenario of this true story, its features began with Khadija Ben Qena’s posting on her Facebook page, in 2014, commenting on the protests that took place in several Algerian cities, and she said literally, “The Algerian government will not be able this time to buy social peace.” Noting that the Algerian government distributed public money in order to silence the protesters, after widespread strikes and protests, in particular teachers, doctors, and citizens protesting against the lack of development in the various governorates of Algeria.

The disgraced minister did not relish Ben Qena’s attack when he was minister of housing, taking advantage of a press interview he held, following a visit he led to the Great Mosque project in Algiers, where he referred in the symposium to the involvement of 5 foreign websites, in fueling the street via “Facebook”, and inciting protests. Soon after, he opened fire on the Algerian journalist, Khadija Ben Qena, and said that this journalist is repeatedly trying to stir up confusion and drag the country into an Arab spring, through her positions that she expresses from the platform of the channel in Qatar or through her Facebook page; With nine million followers… Tebboune said in the local dialect: “Khadija bin Qena, God does not win her (he does not help her). She said that oil has fallen (its prices have fallen). Bye bye for social peace (Farewell to social peace). He does not wish her return to Algeria, adding: “I say that the projects of His Excellency President Abdelaziz Bouteflika are continuing, and I swear to God that no one can stop them, no matter what happens and no matter how low oil prices are,” according to the Algerian minister’s expression.

The mercenary journalist in the Qatari “Al-Jazeera” channel, Khadija Ben Qena, responded strongly to the statements of the Minister of Housing and Urbanization, Abdel Majeed Tebboune-Andak-, against the background of her accusation of incitement against Algeria from her work platform, as “Ben Qena” tweeted on her private page and said: “He did not find This time, a peg with nails, on which his bankruptcy and failure hangs, except for a post that he cut from my Facebook page, and by the way, it is an old post that I had written when the global oil crisis began after the fall in oil prices. And she considered that “Teboune” is trying to use this post, which has been going on for three years, “to delude people that foreign hands are trying to tamper with the country’s security.” And she added in her resounding post, “I have never heard in my life a response of this level of corruption and baseness except from this minister.” And so the days passed, so that the agent Ben Qana (protected by Nizar and Muhani) found herself in front of the person she publicly described as “vile and corrupt”, after she returned to Algeria – the opposite of what the “Tebboune” wished for. “The loser…