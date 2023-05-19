When literature meets art. One hundred years of Italo Calvino at the Scuderie del Quirinale – Rome

Emanuele Luzzati, original illustration for L’Uccel Belverde (Einaudi, Turin 1972) Genoa, Casa Luzzati / © Lele Luzzati Foundation

– One hundred years after the birth of Italo Calvino, an exhibition at the Scuderie del Quirinale will celebrate the writer and his relationship with the arts.From next October until February, a visual project curated by Mario Barenghi, organized by Ales SpA / Scuderie del Quirinale in collaboration with the Electa publishing house, will highlight the creative path of the writer by relating real environments, forms of the imaginary, theories, visions.Over two hundred loans – including paintings, sculptures, drawings, illustrations by artists from the Renaissance to today, medieval illuminated manuscripts, tapestries – will build a journey through life, choices, political and civil commitment, places and above all literary and Calvino’s working method in the ten sections on the two floors of the Scuderie del Quirinale.

Luigi Serafini, Pagina del Codex Seraphinianus, 1977, drawing in colored pencil and Indian ink on paper published in 1981, Franco Maria Ricci Editore, Parma



The visual dimension will guide the project, starting with that image “that goes round your head” about which the author speaks in one of his first self-comments, the 1960 Note to Our Ancestors, in illustrating the genesis of his jobs.

“The starting point – explains Mario Barenghi – is an image ‘born who knows how’ – which he sometimes carries with him for years; little by little a story begins to unravel from the image, which gradually unfolds unexpected meanings and acquires meaning. Later, Calvino’s imagination will be triggered by various factors: cosmological theories, the arcana of the tarot, everyday objects. However, the start from a visual cue remains constant, whose potential the slow work of writing reveals, giving it the form of a story”.

Pedro Cano, Fedora, from Invisible Citiesacquerello his letter, Blanca, Pedro Cano Foundation / Photo by José Luis Montero

For Calvino, art therefore represents an inexhaustible mine of inspirations from which the writer draws until the end of his life, as demonstrated by the cover choices of his books, never casual, with his beloved Klee and Picasso, or even the writings dedicated to Giulio Paolini, Fausto Melotti, Giorgio de Chirico, Luigi Serafini, Enrico Baj.

There will also be installations directly inspired by his books, conceived and created for the occasion by living artists such as Emilio Isgrò. And again the most recent artistic experiences, which can be combined for various reasons with Calvin’s imagination, such as those of Giuseppe Penone and Eva Jospin.

These are just some of the combinations chosen effectively that clarify the idea of ​​a literature marked by repetition, doubt, cancellation. Looks that the kaleidoscope exhibition at the Scuderie del Quirinale will cast on Italo Calvino and on the inquisitive curiosity aimed at the most varied aspects of culture and reality.



Tullio Pericoli, Italo Calvino, 2012, Oil on canvas, artist’s collection / © Tullio Pericoli