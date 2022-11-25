Liu Guozhong came to the centralized isolation point of Tang Palace Hotel in Qianxian County, listened to the report of the special work class, learned about the number of quarantined people, the setting of “three districts and two channels”, living security, etc., and emphasized the need to strictly implement the management regulations and ensure that there are not enough quarantined people. When leaving the room, the staff operates in a closed loop to resolutely prevent internal infection. In the Chaoyang Anju Community of Chengguan Street, Liu Guozhong learned about the delineation of high-risk areas and the implementation of containment measures. He asked about the delivery method of daily necessities, and asked for the implementation of the requirement of “staying at home, door-to-door service”, and disinfecting the environment of key areas. Ensure the people’s medical treatment and basic living needs. In Linping Village, Linping Town, the epidemic spread due to a wedding banquet in this round of epidemic. Liu Guozhong came to the entrance of the village to learn about the situation of newly discovered confirmed cases during the period of personnel transfer, home isolation, and lockdown. He asked to continue to do nucleic acid screening and speed up flow investigation. Speed, screen the risk personnel as soon as possible, cut off the source of infection, emphasize learning lessons, guide and urge the masses to strictly abide by the epidemic prevention regulations, and build a solid line of defense for group prevention and control. Liu Guozhong also came to the Qianxian North Exit of the Fuyin Expressway to inspect the import of foreign defenses, and required strict implementation of measures such as “landing inspection” to effectively secure the gate and ensure smooth traffic.

Subsequently, Liu Guozhong presided over a symposium. He pointed out that Xianyang City must clearly understand the current severe and complicated prevention and control situation, resolutely implement the “three unswerving”, never relax, and go all out to tackle the problem, so as to realize the social zero as soon as possible. It is necessary to conscientiously implement the requirements of the “four mornings” and make comprehensive use of various prevention and control methods. Nucleic acid testing must further optimize the process and ensure quality. Flow investigations must focus on social aspects to improve quality and speed up. Management must be strict, solid, and in place to eradicate this round of the epidemic as soon as possible. It is necessary to focus on the long-term and take into account the current situation, and make a good reserve of prevention and treatment resources such as living materials, centralized isolation points, and shelter hospitals. It is necessary to strengthen systematic thinking, do a good job in preventing imports and spillovers, coordinate the promotion of epidemic prevention and control, economic operation, safe production, and social stability, so as to protect people’s lives and health to the greatest extent, and minimize the impact of the epidemic on the economy and society. development impact.

Li Chunlin, member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and secretary-general of the Provincial Party Committee, participated in the investigation.