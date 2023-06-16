Home » WHEN LOVE IS TRUE EVERYTHING IS POSSIBLE « cde News
by admin
CIUDAD DEL ESTE (reflection) Today everything is easier and simpler, today’s youth communicate in a different way and many enter the game already knowing what they want and what they expect, the following may be a fictitious conversation and short but not too far from reality.

Her: baby I’m…

The fact that?

Her: I’m pregnant.

Him: who is the father?

She is you.

Him: but baby, we hadn’t made love yet.

Her: It’s true, this child is not yours. But I love you.

Him: ok I understand, he’s your ex’s son.

Her: Yes.

Him: I’m going to take care of this child as if it were my blood.

Her: wow thank you baby I love you

God: today I am proud to see my children.

