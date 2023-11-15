When my son was born, I wanted to turn it off like the TV and just be with my older daughter

Klaudia Ozimy Šillingová could not wait for the birth of her daughter Olívia. However, after giving birth, in addition to the expected joy, she also felt sadness and anger.

“When family members came to visit us, I had a strange feeling of shame. Even when breastfeeding, I preferred to hide in the room so that they wouldn’t see that I was breastfeeding from the side and wearing a hat. I was ashamed of that too,” she describes her feelings during the first days and weeks after giving birth.

A year and a half after the birth of Olívia, Klaudia understood that the trauma of childbirth was to blame for her sadness and feeling of shame. She managed to overcome it with the help of therapy and education in the field of motherhood support. “First of all, I liked that I would be helping women. I wanted as few of them as possible to experience birth trauma,” she says of her work as a certified doula.

After the birth of her second child, son Kamil, despite her preparation and knowledge, she felt lost again. “I sat down with the fact that I simply can’t handle this and I don’t want to,” she recalls her initial feelings about double motherhood.

Today, as a woman and mother, she already has much higher self-confidence. She claims that mainly because she no longer feels obliged to handle everything herself.

In an interview with Klaudia Ozima Šillingová, we also discuss:

what motherhood advice she received before giving birth; why she was ashamed of herself during and after childbirth; that she would accept psychological help already in the maternity hospital if someone offered it to her; how she couldn’t bond with her newborn son; why even her family doesn’t know that she found a cleaning lady after the birth of her daughter.

Have you always wanted to be a mother or did it come gradually?

It came gradually. As a teenager, I couldn’t imagine myself as a mother at all and said that I didn’t want children. A little later I started to warn my cousin’s children often. I always looked forward to it and thought to myself – my God, they pay me to play all day. I enjoyed it and prepared programs for the children so that we always did something different. I was interested in what and how I could entertain them.

When I was 22 years old, for the first time I clearly realized that I wanted to have children. At the time, I had a partner who was not yet ready for a child. He had no background at home and no example, but I already had plans for motherhood in my head. We had been together for four years and nothing had changed, and I began to question whether I should stay in the relationship or move on. I asked myself if I was satisfied. Some time passed and I told myself that I had to move on.

Later I met Andrej and we sat down right away. Not only at work, but also because we had common interests. I saw that it was family-oriented, and it was immediately clear to me that I was in the right place. We got to know each other better and I understood that I had found what I was looking for. At first, we could not fully imagine parenthood. Well, we talked about children so much that we felt that the right moment had come and we were ready. We tried it and I managed to get pregnant the first time.

You were pregnant during the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic. How did you prepare for the baby’s arrival?

We prepared the stroller and material things. Otherwise, I had no idea what would happen after the baby was born. I didn’t know what books to look for, and no one gave me any advice. I wanted to go to prenatal training. I also called the hospital in the city where I was going to give birth, but they told me that the preparations were canceled due to covid. Back then, there weren’t as many online counseling centers as later during the pandemic. If I had searched better, I probably would have found one online, but then I didn’t deal with it anymore. I told myself that I would rely on my body during childbirth.

You mentioned that your surroundings did not give you advice. How did your family and friends respond to your uncertainty and questions?

In the family, they just repeated phrases like: “Sleep now while you can, because then you won’t be there anymore.” And basically nothing more. Regarding

This article is exclusive content for Denník N subscribers.

Are you a subscriber? Log in

Share this: Facebook

X

