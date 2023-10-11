When painting became European. Rubens at Palazzo Te – Mantua

Rubens at Palazzo Te. Painting, transformation and freedom. Photo Gian Maria Pontiroli © Fondazione Palazzo Te

Mantua – It was 1600 when Pieter Paul Rubens arrived in Mantua as official painter of Vincenzo I Gonzaga. Thus began a partnership destined to last over time, which would ensure the artist – as well as diplomat – trips and commissions from Genoa to Rome, and even to Spain. But it is within the walls of the Palazzo Te in Mantua, frescoed about fifty years earlier by Giulio Romano, that Rubens’ daily comparison with the Italian pictorial tradition took place. A story to be discovered until next January 7th right in the Gonzaga summer residence, where more than 50 works dialogue with the spectacular wall paintings admired by the master. Thus a new chapter of the project opens Rubens! The birth of a European paintingthe result of the collaboration of the Palazzo Ducale of Mantua with the Galleria Borghese of Rome.

The exhibition is curated by Raffaella Morselli with Cecilia Paolini Rubens at Palazzo Te. Painting, transformation and freedom brings together paintings and drawings on loan from institutions such as the Louvre, the Prado, the Capitoline Museums, the Boijmans Museum of Rotterdam, the National Gallery of Denmark and the Royal Museums of Turin: a journey into the work of a great protagonist of the Baroque who, mixing the ideas of the Renaissance to the ancient myths painted on the walls of the palace, he managed to develop a new language that was neither Flemish nor Italian, but straddled between the two worlds.

The imaginative population of divinities and stories invented and cited by Giulio Romano at Palazzo Te were the ideal training ground for the cultured Rubens, trained in Flanders on texts and images of the Latin and Greek classics, who in Mantua found the perfect place to immerse himself in ancient dreams. Under the roof of Palazzo Te, his imagination becomes universal and his language capable of speaking to all the courts of Europe.

“Rubens’ gaze on Palazzo Te is the basis of a beautiful exhibition, the result of a complex and ambitious scientific and institutional journey. It is the story of the reverberation had over time, up to the seventeenth century and beyond, by the painting of Giulio Romano and Palazzo Te; it is a story that connects Giulio Romano to Rubens in their ability to creatively transform tradition; it is evidence of how the ‘practice of freedom’ typical of painting is a precious feature of European culture, including contemporary ones”, observes the director of the Palazzo Te Foundation Stefano Baia Curioni.

Rubens’ admiration for the work of Giulio Romano is reflected in the growing gigantism of his art after studying the monumental decorations of Mantua’s palaces. It also seems that the Flemish master used to appropriate Giulio’s drawings, or copies of his assistants, to use them as models, retouching them in his own way: this is the case of some drawings taken from the series of Triumph of a Roman emperor on loan from the Louvre, based on the inventions of Giulio Romano for the Camera degli Stucchi of Palazzo Te, or of theAchilles discovered by Ulysses del Prado, where the girl sitting with her back turned in the foreground takes a close up shot of a guest at the Rustic banquet of the Hall of Psyche.

Another aspect illustrated in the exhibition is the psychological introspection of the portrait, to be discovered through new combinations. Finally, alongside the numerous masterpieces scattered along the route, we also find an accurate 3D reproduction: this is the altarpiece depicting The saints Gregory, Domitilla, Mauro, Papia, Nereo and Achilleo in adoration of the Madonna della Vallicellathe original version of which is today preserved in the Municipal Museum of Grenoble.

For fans of the Flemish master the party doesn’t end at Palazzo Te. Just reopened with a new layout, the Ducal Palace of Mantua boasts the most ambitious masterpiece painted by Rubens in the city: the central altarpiece of Triptych of the Holy Trinity, a sumptuous celebration of the Gonzaga family, but above all a anticipation of the baroque style, illustrated here by a rich multimedia display. Finally, from 14 October to 30 December, special guided tours of the Palazzo Ducale will illustrate the patronage of Duke Vincenzo I, who called Rubens and other famous colleagues of his to the court of Mantua.

