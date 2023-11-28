When polls and reports become tools to “rape the masses”

In the name of God, the most gracious, the most merciful

Al-Hassan Jroudy

When opinion polls and reports become tools to “rape the masses.”

Opinion polling is considered one of the most important techniques used to identify the opinions, actions and positions of “society” – in its statistical-targeted sense – towards some societal phenomena and issues, whether political, economic or even commercial, that concern officials, whether they belong to a specific system such as governments, parties, companies… Or individually, such as scientists, thinkers, and researchers of all walks of life and specializations, with the aim of collecting statistical data that enables them to make appropriate decisions that are appropriate to the dictates of the analysis of those results. In order for the results of the survey to be objective and credible, a set of conditions must be adhered to in its conduct, including: good selection of a representative sample of society, good and systematic design of survey forms, accuracy in field work, and accuracy in transcribing, tabulating, analyzing and interpreting the opinions that are monitored.

Among the areas that opinion polls are concerned with are the political and social fields, so that they are used to identify citizens’ views towards political parties, for example, or their representation of a particular social phenomenon or issue, as is the case with the issue of amending the Personal Status Code, which is currently dominated by A large part of our societal debate in Morocco.

At a time when the Royal Commission is receiving “civil society associations” to learn their opinions and suggestions on the subject, one of the newspapers loyal to the secular approach appeared on November 21, 2023, with an article under the title: “Poll: About half of singles and divorced people in Morocco are against the criminalization of consensual relationships.” His goal is to influence the work of this committee by drawing on the support of so-called public opinion. This poll would have passed without attracting attention, had it not been for generalizing the percentages stated regarding the position of the sample questioned to all Moroccans, starting with the title, and passing through a number of percentages, such as the percentage of 48 percent of Moroccan women who oppose the criminalization of consensual relations, and 57 percent of them agree. 100 of them to re-review the requirements related to inheritance…

It is sufficient not to refer in this poll to the community concerned with the study and the extent of the randomness of the sample studied, that is, the extent to which it represents it, and to the method of collecting data in the field, so that these percentages have no meaning other than to falsely and falsely suggest the existence of a public opinion supportive of the demands of those associations, which are doing everything in their power to The expected blog will be based on its size, which is what Pierre Bourdieu expressed regarding the use of the opinion polling tool in general, by saying that “the basic function for which it was created is to establish a false illusion that promotes the existence of a category called public opinion, which objectively expresses the various opinions of individuals. “At a time when it is considered that there is no public opinion, at least in the form portrayed by those who want to prove its existence,” but rather “there are formed, mobilized opinions, and mobilized pressure groups around a system of explicitly formulated interests.”

In the same context, an article was published in the same newspaper under the title: “Report: 59% of Moroccan women are subjected to beatings and injuries… and 38% are subjected to marital rape.” In it, the author presented a set of numbers and percentages for women who are victims of violence, based on data from the “Federal Association for Women’s Rights.” . What is also noted in this report is the inconsistency of these data with each other, and their inability to be comprehended by anyone who refuses to give up his mind for free. For example, but not limited to, it was stated in the article that the total number of female arrivals to the centers of the “Women in Solidarity Network” and the “Association Network” Help Against Gender Violence “A total of 9,474 women were victims of violence, at the same time as it was announced that psychological violence topped the number of reported cases of violence, as 20,353 cases were recorded, at a rate of 46.2 percent…according to the latest federal report on “Gender-Based Violence.” Type “. How can the number of women victims of psychological violence be greater than the number of victims of violence in general, and how was the percentage attached to this number, and the rest of the percentages presented in the article, calculated? The only possible answer to this type of question is the foolishness of the masses, or what Pierre Bourdieu called the term “the rape of the masses, Le Viol des Foules,” which means the manipulation of political leaders, political forces, and leaders of public opinion with the masses and the crowds, to pass certain messages and a certain agenda to create public opinion that is in harmony. It is consistent with their programs.

The mistake that these people made is that they did not distinguish between religion and politics, even if they were demanding their separation. Hence, they imagine that the work of the committee assigned by His Majesty the King is nothing more than the work of the Election Supervision Committee, which is to count the votes and announce the results. Therefore, you find them working to attract the largest number of votes to put pressure on them in order to include the Code’s demands, while this is not entirely the case, because it relates to legal issues that no one has the right to touch outside of two basic controls, which are, respectively: Islam being the religion of the state, and the Commander of the Faithful’s statement that it is not permissible for something forbidden. It is not permissible forbidden, which makes summoning “civil society associations” to express previously known opinions a means of wasting time and effort, and a theatrics intended for consumption by the external parties that stand behind them and nothing else. What is required lies in consulting specialists from the clergy and the law and everyone who meets the conditions of shura in its legal sense, that is, everyone who has the ability to bring added value without conflicting with the nation’s constants.