When Raja Casablanca players accept arbitration injustice!!

by admin

Tibi Omar
The Raja team was defeated in the face of the Saudi victory in the drawing of the King Salman Cup competitions (1/3) by a prior decision from the Egyptian referee, and this was expected anyway!!
However, what was neither expected nor palatable was the absence of protest by the Oval Club players against the Egyptian referee’s transgressions, which were scandalous and wholesale!!
When Al-Zeniti was asked at the end of the interview about the reason why his net conceded three consecutive goals during the first half, he replied that it was because “we entered the match with two brave men”.
This may be the reason, and there may be another reason, and this is the most likely one. The truth remains that must be said, which is that “those who have decency cannot compete and win in football,” and it is better for him to stay in their home.

