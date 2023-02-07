According to the unified arrangement of the Municipal Party Committee, on February 6, the Standing Committee of the Xinbei District Party Committee held the 2022 Democratic Life Meeting. Mayor Sheng Lei participated in the guidance and gave a speech throughout the whole process, hoping that Xinbei District will continue to carry forward the spirit of unity and hard work, do good deeds, work hard and be brave, and strive to become a city of new energy and sprint to become a “trillion city” The main force will make greater contributions to the writing of Changzhou’s answer to Chinese-style modernization.

The Standing Committee of the Xinbei District Party Committee attaches great importance to the success of this democratic life meeting. Before the meeting, individual self-study and group discussions were adopted to study the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the Party Constitution, and to study in depth the report of General Secretary Xi Jinping in the first session of the 20th Party Congress. The spirit of the important speech at the Central Plenary Session, conscientiously comprehend the new ideas, new conclusions, new deployments and new requirements put forward by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, extensively solicit opinions and suggestions, conduct in-depth heart-to-heart talks, systematically review problems, and make solid preparations Work.

At the meeting, the Standing Committee of the New North District Party Committee reported in writing the implementation of the special democratic life meeting on party history study and education and the implementation of the rectification measures for the relevant special democratic life meeting in 2022, and reviewed the report on the implementation of the spirit of the eight central regulations and the work on rectifying formalism to reduce the burden on the grassroots Situation report.

Zhou Qing, secretary of the Xinbei District Party Committee, conducted a comparative inspection on behalf of the Standing Committee of the District Party Committee. Team members conduct comparative inspections one by one, and carry out serious criticism and self-criticism.

After carefully listening to everyone’s speeches, Sheng Lei pointed out that this democratic life will stick to the theme, talk about achievements and seek truth from facts, talk about problems without concealment, and criticize with a public heart, which will further strengthen ideals and beliefs, build consensus among the team, and stimulate work enthusiasm played an important role in promoting.

Sheng Lei emphasized that it is necessary to strengthen political construction with a clear-cut stand, and adhere to the orientation of Xi Jinping’s socialist thought with Chinese characteristics in the new era. Comprehensively study, fully grasp, and fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, effectively use the struggle index to improve the urban development index, and exchange the hard work index for the happiness index of the masses.

It is necessary to create a good atmosphere with one heart and one mind, and consolidate the responsibility and cohesion of the team. Give full play to the demonstration and leading role of the “key minority”, adhere to scientific decision-making, democratic decision-making, and decision-making in accordance with the law, and vigorously create a good political ecology where officers start their own businesses and have a clean and upright atmosphere.

We must concentrate our efforts to seize development opportunities, and dare to do good deeds to demonstrate high-tech responsibilities. Make an excellent and strong innovation ecology, and accelerate the development and expansion of the two dominant industries of new energy vehicles and photovoltaic smart energy. Give full play to the location, transportation and resource endowment of “one district and three ports”, unswervingly deepen opening up to the outside world, expand and strengthen the modern logistics industry, focus on enriching the supply of public service products, and provide strong support for Changzhou to upgrade the city’s energy level and reshape the urban pattern support.

It is required to be pragmatic and do a good job of rectifying problems, and comprehensively promote work quality and efficiency. By establishing mechanisms, improving systems, and improving norms, etc., fundamental solutions will be formed, and practical and effective problem rectification will improve the effect of democratic life and better solve the “emergencies, difficulties, and worries” of the masses.