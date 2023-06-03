When should the bunker of the Prosecutor’s Office in Cali be delivered?

The start of the construction process of the bunker of the Prosecutor’s Office in Cali is a reality, thanks to the efforts made by the Municipal Administration, the Urban Development and Renewal Company (EDRU) and the General Prosecutor’s Office of the

Nation, to contribute to the transformation of the heart of the city.

“We see with great complacency, emotion, expectation and hope that we can have a bunker here in Cali, which dignifies the work of the Prosecutor’s Office,” said Sandra Eugenia González Mina, sectional director of the Cali Prosecutor’s Office.

The concessionaire Nueva Fiscalía SAS is the entity that won the public tender to carry out studies, final designs, demolition, construction, equipment, operation and maintenance of the headquarters.

When will the Bunker be delivered?

The project has a duration of 24 months and according to the schedule on May 2, 2025 the work must materialize.

The construction of the bunker for the Attorney General’s Office in Cali will be carried out on a 10,000-square-meter lot located on Carrera 10, in front of the Palace of Justice, in the heart of the Valle del Cauca capital.

Data:

1. This is an urban renewal project, with an investment by the Nation of 476,500 million pesos, which will consolidate the sector in urban matters, social transformation, and justice service.

2. This work will have 14 stories in height and state-of-the-art laboratories at the service of security and justice to provide a better service to citizens.

3. The construction is achieved thanks to an agreement between the local government and the Prosecutor’s Office, in which the District put up the land for a value of $20,000 million.

“Being able to have a bunker from the Prosecutor’s Office linked to a Palace of Justice makes it much more efficient. In terms of irrigation resources, it is a very important project. The Nation is going to invest more than $476.500 million and this suits us very well in terms of employability and development of downtown Cali”, argued Yecid Cruz, director of the Urban Development and Renewal Company-EDRU.

Comments