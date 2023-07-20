When sporting spirit triumphs over ambition

At the Salzkammergut Trophy presented by the OÖ Nachrichten, there was a separate ranking for the mountain bikers from the Salzkammergut at the weekend, as it is every year. At the extreme distance of over 209 kilometers, there was a curiosity with a nice sporting background: for the first time in the history of the Trophy, five athletes crowded onto the podium.

Behind the winner Peter Eisl (Holzform Racing) from Strobl and the runner-up Alexander Thaler (c-sou cycling team) from Gosau were no fewer than three athletes on the third step. Lukas Islitzer (Ammoniten Racing Team) from Gosau as well as Michael Grick and Christoph Sallfeldner (both from Bad Mitterndorf and from the c-sou cycling team) practically constantly rode against each other right from the start. In Gosau, about 15 kilometers from the finish line, however, sporting spirit triumphed over ambition and the three agreed to let the effort end equally well for everyone by crossing the finish line together.

ePaper

Read the e-paper now!

Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally!

to the epaper

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info Click on the icon to open your “my topics” page. You have saved from 15 tags and need to remove tags.

info Click on the icon to remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

