When studying law, learn from Xi Jinping’s thoughts on the rule of law｜Insist on governing the country according to the constitution and governing according to the constitution_Huanghe News

When studying law, learn from Xi Jinping Thought on the Rule of Law｜Insist on ruling the country according to the constitution and governing according to the constitution

2023-06-13 15:03:30

Source: People’s Daily Online

This year is the first year to implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China decided to carry out education on the theme of learning and implementing Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics from top to bottom starting in April this year. Xi Jinping Thought on the Rule of Law is an important part of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. People’s Daily Online and Communist Party of China News Network launched a series of plans for studying the law and learning Xi Jinping’s thought on the rule of law. “.