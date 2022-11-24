Sun Chunlan, Vice Premier of the State Council, surveyed and guided the epidemic prevention and control work in Chongqing from the 23rd to the 24th, presided over a special meeting of the front working group, and went to the city’s epidemic prevention and control headquarters to transfer special classes, R&F Ocean Community, Guanyinqiao Street, Jiangbei District, and Nan’an District Garden Nanhu Community, Longmenhao Street, Shanghao Community, Nan’an District Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters, Beidouxingtong Phase II Factory Temporary Shelter Hospital in Yubei District, Chongqing Huayinkang Medical Laboratory, Southwest University, etc. Control command and dispatch, transfer of risk personnel, management and control of high-risk areas and material supply, nucleic acid testing, campus prevention and control, etc., and further research and promote prevention and control work around key and difficult points. She emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on epidemic prevention and control, to be scientific and precise, to strengthen overall planning, to concentrate on tackling key problems, to implement the requirements of “four responses and four efforts”, and to speed up the realization of social eradication.

Chen Min’er, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, and Hu Henghua, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Mayor, participated in relevant activities respectively.

On the 24th, after hosting a special meeting of the front working group, Sun Chunlan came to Nanhu Community to investigate community prevention and control. She pointed out that we should turn as fast as possible to quickly cut off the chain of virus transmission. Positive infected persons should be admitted to shelters and designated hospitals as soon as possible, and close contacts should be transferred to isolation places. Do a good job in the flow survey of old communities, and take decisive measures to eliminate hidden dangers of community transmission. During the research in Shanghao Community, Sun Chunlan asked to strengthen the closed-loop management of key groups such as supply guarantee personnel and the prevention and control of key places. At the Nan’an District Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters, Sun Chunlan video dispatched the prevention and control work of the streets and towns, requiring further adherence to scientific precision, group prevention and group control, timely screening of positive infections through nucleic acid testing, immediate transfer and isolation, and careful and meticulous implementation Flow investigation, scientific identification of close contacts, good service guarantee work for the “old and young” key groups, and quickly block the chain of virus transmission. The shortage of beds in Fangcang shelter hospitals is currently the biggest bottleneck in the admission and treatment of positive infections. In the temporary shelter hospital of Beidouxingtong Phase II factory building in Yubei District, Sun Chunlan requested to further increase the reserve of the shelter hospital, adhere to the principles of standards and application, speed up the construction progress, simplify unnecessary facilities, put them into use as soon as possible, and treat positive infections in a timely manner. Arrange for the arrival of medical personnel aiding Chongqing as soon as possible to provide a solid guarantee for the realization of daily settlement. In the medical testing laboratory of Chongqing Huayinkang Company, Sun Chunlan learned about the measures to improve the efficiency of nucleic acid testing in detail, emphasizing the need to further optimize the link of collection, delivery, inspection report and transfer, and early sampling and early results to provide scientific basis for prevention and control work. When she came to Southwest University, Sun Chunlan listened to the city’s campus epidemic prevention and control work report, emphasizing that the school should implement prevention and control measures, teach offline as much as possible, do a good job in life security and psychological counseling for teachers and students, and jointly build a strong campus epidemic defense line.

On the evening of the 23rd, Sun Chunlan went to the special transfer team of the Municipal Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters to learn about the real-time transfer situation of positive infections and supervise and promote the transfer work in relevant districts and counties. Later, she came to R&F Ocean Community, Guanyinqiao Street, Jiangbei District, to observe the transfer process of positive infected people on the spot, and to understand the situation of material supply in high-risk areas and elimination of public areas. She emphasized that the Chongqing Municipal Party Committee, the Municipal Government, and the city’s cadres and masses have a firm attitude and full confidence in winning the battle against the epidemic. The virus spreads fast, and work is urgent. It is necessary to focus on transshipment work, promote the connection of flow adjustment, testing, isolation, and treatment, simplify the work process, improve the efficiency of transshipment and treatment, patiently and meticulously do the ideological work of the masses, and earnestly achieve “four responses and four efforts” and daily clean-up. end of day. It is necessary to give full play to the initiative of the two levels of the city, gather the strong joint efforts of the cadres and the masses to fight the epidemic, and go all out to win the war of annihilation of the epidemic, maximize the protection of people’s lives and health, and minimize the impact of the epidemic on economic and social development .