When supervising the epidemic prevention and control work, Li Jun emphasized that: implement various prevention and control measures quickly and strictly, and resolutely “encircle the epidemic and eliminate it”



Yesterday afternoon, Li Jun, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Mayor, went to the Xiuzhou District Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters, the expressway bayonet, the Municipal Public Security Bureau and other places to supervise the epidemic prevention and control work and visited and condolences to the front-line staff. Li Jun emphasized that it is necessary to deeply understand the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on epidemic prevention and control, resolutely implement the deployment requirements of the provincial party committee, the provincial government and the municipal party committee, adhere to the general strategy of “foreign defense input, internal defense rebound”, and “encircle the epidemic” at the fastest speed. “Living, Removing, and Fighting” the epidemic has created a good atmosphere for the successful convening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. City leaders Qi Li and Ye Zhonghua participated in the inspection.

Li Jun first came to the Xiuzhou District Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters to learn more about the latest situation of the epidemic, and to study and deploy the next steps. Li Jun pointed out that all departments at all levels should really pay attention and take action, fight against the virus with speed, and implement various prevention and control measures quickly and strictly. It is necessary to widen the coverage of the investigation, ensure that no one is missed in key personnel, and control key areas in place to effectively “encircle” risks. It is necessary to carry out nucleic acid screening with high frequency and high efficiency, optimize the process of collection, inspection and reporting, and “drain” risks as soon as possible. It is necessary to rationally allocate resources, strengthen the implementation of measures, concentrate superior forces, and at the same time do a good job in the living guarantee and psychological counseling of management and control personnel, so as to “extinguish” the epidemic as soon as possible.

The Xiuzhou Expressway of Zhajiasu Expressway is the west gate of Jiaxing. With the arrival of the National Day holiday, the pressure of “foreign defense input” has increased. Li Jun cordially expressed his condolences to the bayonet staff, learned more about the prevention and control measures, and checked the traffic situation of vehicles. Li Jun pointed out that the high-speed bayonet is the first line of “external defense input”, and it is a great responsibility to guard it. For foreign personnel and vehicles, measures such as “two codes and one certificate” inspection, “penetrating” inquiry and landing inspection must be strictly implemented. At the same time, it is necessary to strengthen the guidance and optimization process, improve the inspection efficiency, avoid congestion and ensure smooth flow.

At the Intelligence Center of the Municipal Public Security Bureau, Li Jun listened to a report on the operation of the integrated application system for flow regulation and traceability, and obtained video surveillance on high-speed exits such as Wuzhen, Majiabang, and Zhapu on the spot to check the epidemic prevention and control and high-speed traffic conditions in real time. Li Jun fully affirmed the effectiveness of the city’s public security system’s work on epidemic distribution, and hoped that everyone will continue to carry forward the spirit of being especially able to endure hardship and fight, and further implement the work in detail, strengthen “precise intelligent control” and joint prevention and control, and promote the development of science and technology. Police, improve the efficiency of police affairs, build a comprehensive defense line against the epidemic, and take practical actions to welcome the victory of the party’s 20th National Congress.