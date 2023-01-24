Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, January 23, title: The cold wave hits and various measures are taken to strengthen the supply and warmth during the Spring Festival

Xinhua News Agency reporter

During the Spring Festival holiday, the cold air is not “on vacation”, and a cold wave is coming. Affected by it, the central and eastern regions of my country experienced significant cooling weather. Various industries in various places have adopted various measures to actively deal with the cold wave, and fully ensure the protection of living materials, transportation, and energy.

The cold wave hits many places in the central and eastern regions to usher in the coldest period since winter

The Central Meteorological Observatory issued a blue cold wave warning on January 23, and the temperature in the central and eastern regions continued to drop. Affected by the cold wave, the temperature in most parts of the central and eastern regions will drop by 6 degrees Celsius to 10 degrees Celsius from the 23rd to the 25th, and gusts of magnitude 7-8 will appear in some areas.

In the north, scenes of “frozen” people appear in many places. The forecast shows that from the 23rd to the 25th, Jilin Province will usher in the coldest period since the beginning of winter, and some parts of the northern and eastern mountainous areas will experience severe cold weather below minus 32 degrees Celsius.

The reporter learned from the Meteorological Bureau of Hulunbeier City, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region that affected by the cold air, on the 23rd, among the 264 weather monitoring stations in Hulunbuir City, 258 stations had the lowest temperature below minus 32 degrees Celsius.

In Ergun City, Genhe City and other places in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, the reporter saw that most of the pedestrians on the street were “fully armed” and dressed thickly, with thick frost on the brims of their hats, masks, and eyebrows.

According to Yang Shunan, the chief forecaster of the Central Meteorological Observatory, the main cause of the cold wave process is that the horizontal trough turned vertical, leading the cold air to move southward. Due to the eastward path of the cold air this time, the scope of influence is mainly in the eastern region, such as the eastern part of the Northeast region, the eastern part of Jiangnan, and the northeastern part of South China.

Yang Shunan reminded that the cold wave process has the characteristics of large cooling range and fast speed. The public needs to be prepared to keep out the cold, and those who plan to go out should be alert to the adverse effects of strong winds, cooling, rain, snow, sand and dust on travel, and reduce the time they stay near billboards and temporary structures.

Mass travel is safe and orderly, market transactions are orderly

Facing the cold wave and low temperature, many places have taken action to ensure the convenience of people’s travel. At the same time, many local market transactions and logistics are as usual, showing the vitality of people’s livelihood.

In the early morning of the 23rd, Beijing ushered in the first snowfall in the Year of the Rabbit. Sanitation workers braved the severe cold and quickly carried out snow removal operations in the streets and alleys. “The second day of the Lunar New Year is the day to visit relatives and friends. The sooner we clean up, the more safe citizens will travel.” said Yu Yang, a staff member of the urban machine-scanning center of Pinggu Company of Beijing Environmental Sanitation Group.

In the face of the cold air, in order to ensure the safe operation of the city, the urban management departments of Hangzhou, Ningbo and other places in Zhejiang Province have prepared materials and equipment, and implemented deicing agents and anti-slip grass mats on some elevated roads and major cross-river bridges. For preparations, place snow shovels, brooms, shovels, sacks, etc. on overpasses, tunnels, etc. to prevent rain, ice, and slippery ground from affecting citizens’ travel.

Jinjiang Village, Manjiang Town, Fusong County, Jilin Province, located in the Changbai Mountains, experienced a sharp drop in temperature on the 23rd. Chi Yuxi, Secretary of the Party Branch of Jinjiang Village, told reporters that the drop in temperature had no obvious adverse effects on the villagers and the local tourism industry. On the contrary, the villagers who run businesses such as homestay and catering will burn more fires, allowing tourists to enter the house to warm up while enjoying the snow scenery, which is more attractive to tourists.

Shouguang, Shandong is an important vegetable production base and vegetable distribution center in the country. Despite the cold wave, the vegetable production and trading here are orderly. As one of the largest vegetable wholesale markets in the country, Shouguang Dili Agricultural Products Logistics Park brings together merchants from all over the country, and the daily transaction volume is usually around 10,000 tons.

“The logistics park does not stop during the Spring Festival, and the market transactions on the first day of the new year start at 6 a.m..” Sun Xiangming, deputy manager of the vegetable management department of the logistics park, said that the logistics park has established a mechanism to ensure the supply and price of vegetables. have little effect on transactions.

Refine the response measures to lay a solid foundation for supply and warmth

The cold wave is coming, and the Spring Festival holiday is coming again. Many places have detailed safeguards to deal with the cooling weather.

Labagoumen Manchu Township is the northernmost township in Beijing. In order to do a good job in the protection work during the low temperature weather, the village staff further visited special groups such as widows, widows, and left-behind children. “The weather is cold recently, please keep warm. If you need anything, please tell us…” At the home of Uncle Zhang, an old man who lives alone in Shangtaizi Village under the jurisdiction of the countryside, the staff had a long talk with the old man, carefully asked the old man’s physical condition, and checked his residence. Environment and heating, electricity and other safety facilities, and send holiday greetings to the elderly.

To deal with the cold wave, the key is to ensure the supply of electricity and heat.

Relevant departments in Langfang City, Hebei Province continue to pay attention to the heating operation and increase guidance and coordination. In the operation dispatching center of Langfang Quanta Heating Supply Co., Ltd., the staff sits in front of the large screen on the platform and closely observes the data. The water supply and return water temperature in the heating area can be seen at a glance. According to reports, the platform can realize remote data collection, monitor and control the 208 heat exchange stations under its jurisdiction, and accurately adjust the heating water temperature according to the outdoor temperature.

Affected by the cold wave and windy weather, superimposed on the peak power consumption during the Spring Festival, the power consumption in Jinan City, Shandong Province was at a high level on the 23rd. “The 10kV China Railway Line Baliqiao public substation has a heavy-load warning, which may affect the normal power supply. Please go to the site to verify and deal with it in time.” In the power supply service command sub-center of Huaiyin Power Supply Center of State Grid Jinan Power Supply Company, the staff is making arrangements in an orderly manner Maintenance personnel rushed to the scene to deal with the problem.

On the morning of the 23rd, on a high mountain with an altitude of more than 1,500 meters in Longgang Town, Lin’an District, Hangzhou City, Zhejiang Province, Chen Lu, the leader of the second shift inspection shift of the State Grid Hangzhou Lin’an District Power Supply Company, and a colleague planned to rush to the 35 Qianvolt Yushan Line conducts special inspections. Putting on the protective equipment, he rubbed his hands vigorously and began to climb the iron tower. The tower was slippery and the temperature was very low. After climbing for a while, he was panting. As the height increases, more and more ice covers the tower. He took out his tools and clanged them, and the shattered ice fell to the ground.

They have to work on the second day of the Lunar New Year, but Chen Lu and her colleagues have no complaints. “The two of us are locals in Lin’an. Let the young people in the class go home to have a good year. It doesn’t matter if we ‘old people’ stay here for a while longer.”