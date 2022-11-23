On the evening of Nov. 17, Alabama reversed at the last minute the execution of the death sentence against Kenneth Eugene Smith, a man convicted in 1988 of the murder of Elizabeth Dorlene Sennett. Said like this, it sounds like news that has already been heard. In recent years, an execution has often been canceled or postponed due to a last-minute pardon, a Supreme Court ruling or because the state in question was unable to obtain the necessary drugs for lethal injection. But Smith’s story is different, and it is symptomatic of a disturbing situation in the prisons of Alabama.

By the afternoon of November 17, Smith’s lawyers had managed to get a court to stay the execution. But the state had appealed to the supreme court, the highest US justice body, which overturned the decision of the court of appeal and gave the green light for the execution. So around ten in the evening the convict was taken to the execution chamber of Atmore prison and was strapped to a stretcher. The operators have begun to insert the cannula needles that are used to inject the lethal substances. But they managed to enter only one. The procedure had to be completed before it ended on 17 November (ie by midnight), so at 11.21pm, after various attempts, the operators realized they had no more time, canceled the execution and brought the prisoner back to his cell.

Nothing unusual?

It is a situation that has occurred several times in recent months, always with prisoners who had health problems, such as obesity, which made it difficult for health workers to find veins. On 22 September the execution of Alan Eugene Miller, sentenced to death in 2000 for triple murder, was annulled. But the case that caused the most discussion is that of Joe Nathan James, who died on July 28 of this year at the end of a procedure that aroused the indignation not only of the prisoner’s family and lawyers, but also of public opinion in general. His story was told in an article in the Atlantic.

“The lethal injection procedure went on for about three hours. First, the operators tried a series of needle punctures, with no results. Eventually they made cuts in one arm to get into a vein (a procedure called venous cutdown). Immediately following the execution, John Hamm, the Alabama Department of Prisons Commissioner, said that “nothing unusual” had happened during the execution. The whole story might have gone unnoticed if the Atlantic hadn’t published the results of an independent autopsy performed shortly after James’s death. I was present at the autopsy and saw with my own eyes what they had done to him, all the puncture points and open wounds.”