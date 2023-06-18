WHEN THE STEP-FATHER IS A BETTER FATHER THAN THE DAD « News cde

CIUDAD DEL ESTE (Reflection, taken from the web) On one occasion a little boy, intelligent, handsome, well-behaved, an excellent student, the almost perfect boy, but in a lot of pain, asked me why doesn’t my dad love me? Why does he never want to see me? Why did he leave my mother? Why did he never come back? I realized that he did not have the answer, it was a question that had no answer, a question that no one wants to answer; at least not to an 8 year old. Since then I have asked myself that same question. How can a father leave his son and never see him again or see him every leap year? I still don’t understand it, the behavior of the human being is complicated, the inside of him is confusing, his fears keep him from what he should love the most.

Being a father just by putting the sperm is the clear example that the love between father and son is not mandatory, nor that it is born by the simple fact of being so; but the love of the son towards the father is almost natural, our culture says so; That is why the absence of the father can sometimes be painful for the son, even with “Wonder Woman” as a mother.

When the father is totally absent, the son suffers, but he adapts, he can even become his motivator; Show that you don’t care about him. But what happens when the father is near, but he never comes; when he stands you up at every event, when he looks like he divorced you along with your mother; when you see him play with his new family but not with you. It must certainly be difficult for a little son to understand, for the mother and I hope for the father.

Some children are lucky to have a father figure close to them, a grandfather, an uncle, an older brother; and some with much more luck a stepfather (some lucky 2 very good dads) who loves them as if they were his real children. When that happens, there is not much to do, there is nothing to explain; there is nothing to say. Some emulate Joseph’s performance, imitate that behavior with the same love that he did with Jesus, some come with their souls to give, blessed are they, blessed are their children.

But it is useless to contaminate the child’s soul, it is useless to compare one with the other, to see who is better or worse; love is powerful and has nothing to do with blood, or DNA, or genes; love comes from within, from the soul, from the spirit.



Sure, a stranger can love more than a parent. Over time the child will become a man, and he will know how to differentiate on his own, it is not competition, the father will always be the father, when he grows up he will be able to locate and separate emotions from genetics. He will one day be great, he will decide. And believe it or not, love is so powerful, so free, that nothing would make a Stepfather happier than to see his little one happy, even if it is in the arms of the fearful or irresponsible father; And the funniest thing is that it is likely that the son would like to see his 2 dads together having a beer. Love like this is sometimes, without rules, without blame.

From my point of view, I don’t think a blood father doesn’t love his son, it would be incomprehensible; but there may be many reasons for being away from his son, which with technology are also incomprehensible (but fear is a very dangerous immobilizer). I think that unfortunately it must be a lack of communication, the father feels that it is late, that his regret will no longer be accepted, he is afraid of rejection. But he doesn’t know what he says, a son will always wait for many years for the answers we made at the beginning and the only one who can give them is the one who has to answer.

But of course it will always be scary to answer; and the longer it takes, the more difficult it will be. Even the worst, the child will eventually stop asking the question and the answer will no longer have value.

