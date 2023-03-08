[When the study is in progress]Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping has attached great importance to women’s work and has repeatedly praised heroines from all walks of life. On the occasion of the “March 8th” International Working Women’s Day, Xinhua News Agency’s “Learning in Progress” original brand column “Workshop” launched an article to sort out the heart-warming words of General Secretary Xi Jinping for you, and experience the wonderful life of heroines in the new era together.

Praise the “Heroine” Astronaut Liu Yang – “Chinese Women’s ‘Ambassador'”

On February 17, 2023, the Shenzhou 14 astronaut crew and the press meeting were held in Beijing Aerospace City. This is astronaut Liu Yang answering questions from reporters.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Guo Zhongzheng

In 2012, Liu Yang became China‘s first female astronaut in space aboard Shenzhou 9. After a lapse of ten years, Liu Yang touched the sky again on the Shenzhou 14 manned spacecraft.

During the National Two Sessions in 2013, after attending the plenary meeting of the PLA delegation at the First Session of the Twelfth National People’s Congress, General Secretary Xi Jinping met with Liu Yang and other eight military deputies from the grassroots. He communicated cordially with Liu Yang, and praised Liu Yang as a “heroine”.

“You are a heroine, you are also a representative of women holding up half the sky, and now you have become an ‘ambassador’ of Chinese women!”

“We are lucky to catch up with the good times of national development, and we will definitely write the honor of our motherland all over the space!” Liu Yang replied firmly.

Praise “Old Aunt” Gong Quanzhen – “We must carry forward this spirit of hard work”

Gan Zuchang (right), Gong Quanzhen and his wife (file photo).Xinhua News Agency

On September 26, 2013, when meeting with the winners of the 4th National Moral Model and Nomination Award, General Secretary Xi Jinping turned his attention to an old man sitting in the first row on the left. He said affectionately, I saw this senior just now, and she is Gong Quanzhen, the wife of our veteran general Gan Zuchang. She is over 90 years old this year, and I was moved after seeing her.

In 1957, Gong Quanzhen gave up city life and followed her husband back to his hometown to help the poor and help students. With a meager salary, he repaired water conservancy, built a power station, and built a school building for his hometown to help the poor.

General Secretary Xi Jinping said: “More than half a century has passed, Comrade Gong Quanzhen has always maintained the spirit of hard work and was elected as a national moral model. I am very pleased to attend our meeting today. I pay high respects to Comrade Gong Quanzhen.”

General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized that we must carry forward this spirit of hard work, not only in our generation, but also in our next generation, and it must be passed on from generation to generation.

Praise for Tu Youyou, my country’s first female scientist who won the Nobel Prize——”Dreams can always come true as long as you persevere”

Tu Youyou was interviewed at her home in Beijing (photographed on October 6, 2015) by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li He

Tu Youyou is a lifelong researcher at the China Academy of Chinese Medical Sciences, a winner of the highest national science and technology award, and a winner of the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine. Tu Youyou’s team discovered artemisinin, which solved the problem of ineffective antimalarial treatment. For more than 60 years, she has been committed to the research and practice of traditional Chinese medicine and has made great contributions to the cause of human health.

Tu Youyou once said: “Artemisinin is a small step in the process of human beings conquering malaria, and it is a gift from traditional Chinese medicine to the world.”

In his 2016 New Year’s message, General Secretary Xi Jinping specifically mentioned Tu Youyou, and pointed out that as long as you persist, dreams can always come true. In September 2019, General Secretary Xi Jinping awarded the “Medal of the Republic” to Tu Youyou.

Praise Zhuoga and Yangzong sisters who “grazing and guarding the border”-“For decades, they have silently guarded the territory of the motherland”

Zhuoga (left) and Yangzong sisters are together (photographed on October 29, 2017).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Pubu Tashi

Yumai Township, Longzi County, Tibet is located at the southern foot of the Himalayas, with steep mountains and dangerous roads, and traffic congestion. For a long time in the last century, Yumai Township had only one family, Sangye Quba, his two daughters Zhuoga, and Yangzong. , known as the “Three People Township” by the outside world. For decades, two generations of Sangye Quba, Zhuoga, and Yangzong’s father and daughter have stood by relay in Yumai, guarding the frontier of the motherland, and wrote a moving story of patriotic defense.

On the occasion of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, sisters Zhuoga and Yangzong wrote a letter to General Secretary Xi Jinping, reporting their experience of guarding the border for the country and the development and changes of their hometown, and expressing that they will continue to stick to grazing and guarding the border with the villagers and repay the party’s kindness Determination.

On October 28, 2017, General Secretary Xi Jinping wrote back to the Zhuoga and Yangzong sisters, praising their admirable spirit and their advanced deeds of “the two generations of father and daughter have silently guarded the territory of the motherland for decades” I like it, and express my high respect and heartfelt thanks to them and all comrades who have been loyal and devoted to defending the border for a long time.

On June 29, 2021, General Secretary Xi Jinping awarded Zhuoga the “July 1 Medal”.

Praise the “small goal” of “01” commander Zhang Runhong – “I hope you can achieve the goal as soon as possible”

Zhang Runhong

“Chairman of the report, I have another goal, which is to become the first female ’01’ commander in my country.” On February 10, 2018, General Secretary Xi Jinping came to a military base stationed in Sichuan to visit officers and soldiers on the eve of the Spring Festival. Zhang Runhong served as a scientific and technological cadre of the base Representatives are interviewed. In the command hall, Zhang Runhong reported her “small goals” to the general secretary.

Hearing Zhang Runhong’s report, General Secretary Xi Jinping affirmed: “Commander ’01’ is able to undertake such a heavy scientific research task. This is also a symbol of our country’s women’s cause. I also hope that you can achieve your goal as soon as possible.”

Today, Zhang Runhong has become the first female “01” commander in China‘s aerospace industry. She and her colleagues are fighting on the front line of space launches, taking the lead in high-density launch missions, and issuing the loudest “ignition” command for China‘s new spaceflight journey.

Praise Huang Wenxiu for “composing the song of youth in the new era” – “interpreting the original mission of the Communists with beautiful youth”

This is Huang Wenxiu’s work photo (file photo) before his death.Xinhua News Agency

“If a person wants to live meaningfully and have value, he must not live for himself alone, but use his own strength to contribute to the country, the nation, and the society.” This is a new report from Leye County, Baise City, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region The sonorous oath written by Huang Wenxiu, the first secretary of Baini Village, Huazhen Town, in the party application.

After graduating from Beijing Normal University, Huang Wenxiu resolutely returned to his hometown. She fought hard on the front line of poverty alleviation, leading 88 households and 418 impoverished people out of poverty, and the incidence of poverty in the village dropped by more than 20%. In the early morning of June 17, 2019, Huang Wenxiu was unfortunately killed in a flash flood on his way back to Leye from Baise, and sacrificed his precious life at the age of 30.

In 2019, General Secretary Xi Jinping made important instructions on Huang Wenxiu’s advanced deeds, emphasizing that after graduating from graduate school, Comrade Huang Wenxiu gave up job opportunities in big cities, resolutely returned to his hometown, and dedicated himself to the front line of poverty alleviation. It interprets the original mission of the Communists and composes the song of youth in the new era.

On February 25, 2021, at the National Poverty Alleviation Summary and Commendation Conference, General Secretary Xi Jinping specifically mentioned Huang Wenxiu and praised her advanced deeds of “returning to her hometown to contribute and compose the song of youth in the new era”.

Praise the Chinese women’s volleyball team for “defying strong opponents, daring to fight and fight hard” — “shouting out the strongest voice of the era and fighting for the rise of China“

On September 29, 2019, the awarding ceremony of the 13th Women’s Volleyball World Cup was held in Osaka, Japan. The Chinese team won the championship with 11 consecutive victories in this competition.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Du Xiaoyi

In September 2019, the Chinese women’s volleyball team defended their title with a complete victory in the 13th Women’s Volleyball World Cup held in Japan, and won the World Volleyball “Three Majors” championship for the tenth time.

“You are not afraid of strong opponents, you dare to fight hard, you play with style and level. In the case of securing the championship one round ahead of schedule, you did not slack in the last game. Respect your opponents, respect yourself, and persist in playing well. Every ball is a good interpretation of the Olympic spirit and the spirit of Chinese sports.” On September 30, 2019, General Secretary Xi Jinping specially invited Chinese women’s volleyball players and coach representatives to participate in the reception celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. The former cordially met with the representatives of the women’s volleyball team and praised the Chinese women’s volleyball team and the spirit of the women’s volleyball team.

General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out that the spirit of the women’s volleyball team represents the spirit of an era, calling out the strongest voice of the era to fight for the rise of China.

Praise the anti-epidemic women who “hold the armor in white and go retrograde”-“The mountains and rivers are safe with responsibility and dedication”

Liu Jiayi

“At the most critical moment in China‘s fight against the new crown pneumonia epidemic, two-thirds of the more than 40,000 medical staff who came from all over China to assist Hubei were women. There was a young nurse from Guangdong Province who was under 20 years old. The reporter asked her , you are still a child and need help from others. She replied, wearing protective clothing, I am not a child anymore. This dialogue has moved the whole of China!” On October 1, 2020, General Secretary Xi Jinping commemorated Beijing at the United Nations General Assembly At the high-level meeting of the 25th anniversary of the World Conference on Women, he delivered an important speech via video. He affectionately told the story of a “post-00s” Chinese nurse.

This little nurse is Liu Jiayi, who is the youngest member of the Guangdong medical aid team to Hubei, and also the epitome of Chinese women fighting on all fronts during the fight against the new crown pneumonia epidemic.

At the meeting, General Secretary Xi Jinping praised the vast number of female medical staff, disease control personnel, scientific and technological personnel, community workers, volunteers, etc.: “It is precisely thousands of such Chinese women who wear white armor and go retrograde. , interpreted the benevolence of doctors with courage and hard work, and exchanged responsibility and dedication for everything.”

Praise for “Lengdeng Principal” Zhang Guimei – “Dedicated to education and poverty alleviation, igniting the hope of girls in Dashan”

Zhang Guimei, secretary of the party branch and principal of Lijiang Huaping Girls High School in Lijiang, Yunnan, is doing exercises with students between classes (photographed on September 9, 2022).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Jiang Wenyao

“As long as I have a breath, I will stand on the podium, do my best, dedicate everything, and have no regrets.” On June 29, 2021, at the scene of the “July 1st Medal” awarding ceremony to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, Zhang Guimei, secretary of the party branch and principal of Lijiang Huaping Girls Senior High School in Yunnan Province, and director of Huaping County Children’s Welfare Institute, spoke from the bottom of her heart. General Secretary Xi Jinping looked at her with warm and kind eyes.

On February 25, 2021, at the National Poverty Alleviation Summary and Commendation Conference, General Secretary Xi Jinping bent down and solemnly awarded a medal to Zhang Guimei who was sitting in a wheelchair. “Dedicated to education and poverty alleviation, igniting the hope of Dashan girls”, when delivering an important speech, General Secretary Xi Jinping specifically mentioned Zhang Guimei and praised her advanced deeds.

For decades, Zhang Guimei has made selfless dedication to education in poor mountainous areas. She founded the first free high school for girls in the country. Since its establishment, more than 2,000 graduates have been admitted to universities. Zhang Guimei was rated as a “National Model of Teaching and Educating” by the Central Propaganda Department and the Ministry of Education.

