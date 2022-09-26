“I’m a trans guy, my documents haven’t been rectified yet. When I realized that for me going to vote would have meant suffering a violent outing, due to the division between men and women at the polling stations, I was tempted to avoid this inconvenience and safeguard myself ”, says Leone, 28, a resident of Rome. He is one of the thousands of Italian trans people for whom going to vote means being forced to publicly deny one’s own path of gender affirmation. Enough to make him pass the desire to exercise the right to vote.

In the case of Leone, the desire not to be invisible prevailed: “I said to myself: but then I should also stop taking the train, and even going around the street, for fear that they will ask me for documents, and thus indulge the invisibility that I already suffer. Voting is one of the tools I have to ensure that this does not happen again, it is not right that I give up those spaces that belong to me by right, but which were not designed for me “.

In a country where the rectification of trans identity documents is still too long and slow, any occasion when you have to present a document or declare your gender can be humiliating and painful.

In the case of the separation between men and women at the polling stations, there is the aggravating circumstance that it is a system that is not strictly necessary, because according to many it would be enough to identify another criterion according to which to divide the lists of voters into two.

Voting procedures in Italy are governed by a law dating back to 1967: this is the decree of the President of the Republic number 223, which in article 5 establishes that the electoral lists are divided by gender. The reason for this system is purely practical: splitting the voter list in two makes it easier for tellers to find a person’s name on the list. The electoral registers, therefore, are still separate. In some seats, men and women are placed in separate rows, while in others there is only one row, but when you have to vote you are sorted anyway. As the rights of trans people have begun to be discussed, this criterion has shown its limits.

“Gender-split registers and seats are not necessary,” explains Leone. “And it would also be easy to revise Law 164 of 1982 (on rectification of gender attribution), giving trans and non-binary people the possibility of having alias documents awaiting rectification and streamlining the procedures to obtain that rectification.”