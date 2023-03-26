Radish is one of the most popular crops among Ukrainian gardeners. And this is not surprising, because it grows quickly and literally a month after sowing, you can already harvest. Specialized resource floristics.info writes about this.

In addition, it is a cold-resistant culture, the seeds germinate at a soil temperature of 2 — 3 ° C, the seedlings tolerate frosts down to -2 — 3 ° C. Radish growth is limited by the length of the daylight hours. If there is not enough light, the plants begin to bloom, and the roots either do not form, or, if they do, they are very small and tasteless.

Radishes are planted in open ground depending on the variety. It can be early-ripening, mid-ripening, late, sub-winter and winter.

Early ripening varieties are planted as soon as the ground warms up to +2 degrees. This usually happens in March, April. The air temperature should warm up to 15 to 18 degrees.

Medium-ripe varieties are planted at the beginning of June and require a special approach, because with long daylight the culture quickly goes into reproduction mode.

Late varieties are planted in August or September, depending on local climate conditions.

Radishes are planted “before the winter” so that the culture begins to germinate with the first warmth. For this, seeds are planted in November before frost, if there is confidence that there will be no warming and the radish will not start to germinate. This harvest appears earlier than all spring varieties and produces large, juicy fruits.

In the spring, radishes can be sown throughout the spring, starting from March and ending in June.

When to plant radishes according to the lunar calendar in the spring of 2023

In March — 29-31.

In April – 7-9, 12-13, 16-17, 22, 25-26.

In May – 6, 9 – 10, 13 – 14, 15, 17, 22 – 24.

Where and how to sow radishes

Loamy soil is best for growing radishes. Radish also grows in sandy soil, but it needs to be watered often.

The root crop grows better in high beds, so it is better to prepare a place higher than 20 cm in autumn.

Before planting, you need to dig up the bed, break up the earthen clods and apply rotted fertilizers. If the bed has been prepared since the fall, before sowing, you only need to loosen it to a depth of 5 cm and water it abundantly.

In spring, just as in autumn, it is important to plant radishes so that the sun shines on them at least in the first half of the day.

In June, on the contrary, it is necessary to ensure that the radish is in the shade for half of the day. It is important that the bed is in a place protected from the wind.

The main rule of crop rotation is not to plant crops from the same family one after the other, so that pests and diseases are not inherited. Radish belongs to the Cruciferous family. Cabbage, rutabaga, turnips, watercress and mustard also belong to this family. All these crops are re-sown in the same place with an interval of 3-4 years.

Radishes grow well after cucumbers, pumpkins, tomatoes, potatoes, zucchini and peas. Choose garlic, onions, spinach, legumes, carrots, tomatoes and cucumbers as neighbors.

