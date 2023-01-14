When Wang Hao participated in the joint group discussion of the provincial CPPCC education, sports, medical and health circles, he emphasized that he should contribute more wisdom to the CPPCC in promoting the “two advances”

On the morning of the 13th, Governor Wang Hao came to the provincial CPPCC education, sports, medical and health circles to participate in the discussion, had in-depth exchanges with members, and listened to everyone’s opinions and suggestions.

Huang Lixin and Cai Xiujun participated in the discussion.

At the meeting, the 7 committee members focused on enabling children in mountainous areas to “go to school”, high-quality development of Chinese medicine, the introduction and use of overseas high-level talents, accelerating the construction of a strong sports province, promoting the innovation and development of the biomedical industry, and strengthening the high-quality construction of provincial colleges and universities Wang Hao put forward targeted opinions and suggestions on the aspects of resolutely winning the battle of medical treatment and treatment of new crown virus infection. Wang Hao listened and took notes, and asked to carefully sort out the research, fully absorb it into the government work report, and reflect it in the actual work of the government.

Wang Hao thanked the provincial CPPCC and its members for their strong support to the work of the provincial government. He pointed out that in the past five years, the provincial CPPCC has thoroughly studied and implemented General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important thoughts on strengthening and improving the work of the CPPCC. New technology improvement, new image display”, promote the innovation and development of the work of the CPPCC with first-class standards and first-class status, and be at the forefront. The common ideological and political foundation of the CPPCC’s unity and struggle will be consolidated, the advantages of specialized consultation agencies will be more prominent, and the overall situation of the service center will be more effective. He has made important contributions to faithfully implement the “eight-eight strategy”, strive to promote the “two advances”, and strive to create an “important window”. Especially in the past year, the provincial CPPCC has insisted on the unity of integrity and innovation, and has made two-way efforts in advising on governance and building consensus. Step up to a new level.

Wang Hao pointed out that education, sports, medical care and health are the areas that the people are most concerned about, and they are also the areas that need to be further strengthened in the high-quality development and construction of a common prosperity demonstration zone. As the three important sectors organized by the CPPCC, the education, sports, and medical and health sectors have performed their duties with all their heart and soul and strength in the past five years. They have provided quality advice and suggestions, effective democratic consultations, and warmth in helping people’s livelihood, reflecting excellent politics. quality and professional competence. Especially in the three years since the outbreak of the epidemic, the vast number of medical staff have worn their armor in white and fought selflessly. They have been on the front line of epidemic prevention and control from beginning to end. Health, interpreting the benevolence and boundless love of doctors; facing the impact of the epidemic, the majority of educators have made every effort to ensure the order and quality of teaching and the physical and mental health of students; the majority of sports workers have turned an unprecedented period of trials into a fruitful harvest. It has further strengthened our province’s confidence in hosting the Hangzhou Asian Games and the Asian Paralympic Games.

Wang Hao informed the committee members of the goals, tasks and work measures of the reform and development of education, sports, and medical and health services in this year’s provincial government work report. He hoped that the provincial CPPCC will focus on high-quality development and build a common prosperity demonstration zone, and give full play to the role of a talent pool and a think tank , do more investigation and research, offer more effective strategies, and contribute more wisdom to the advancement of the “two advances”; around the construction of a strong education province, a healthy Zhejiang province, and a strong sports province, more extensively contact and unite all walks of life, and boost all sectors of society. The implementation of work in all aspects is detailed, to better demonstrate the actions of the CPPCC and reflect the power of the CPPCC; to actively carry out political consultation, democratic supervision, and participation in state affairs to better support the provincial government’s scientific decision-making and promotion of work. The provincial government will go all out to support the work of the CPPCC, consciously accept the democratic supervision of the CPPCC, and earnestly study, implement and handle the suggestions put forward by the CPPCC.