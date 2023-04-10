After a week off with 4 holidays in between (Palm Sunday, Maundy Thursday, Good Friday and Resurrection Sunday), Colombians they will have to wait several days to celebrate a holiday again.

In this sense, the next holiday of 2023 it will be the first of maywhen it is celebrated International Workers’ Day. Later, on the 22nd of the same month, the Ascension Day.

It should be noted that April It is the only month of the year with more than 2 holidays in Colombiadue to the celebration of Holy Week.