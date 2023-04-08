The value stipulated in the application-related fee for most Non-immigrant visas to the USA will have an increase.

This measure will be starting next Tuesday, May 30 of this yearas reported by the US Embassy in Colombia, adding that it will be the first time they have risen since 2014.

The government agency shared a Final Opinion in which the increase in processing fees for this document and the Border Crossing Cards is reported.

The announcement was made through the Twitter account of the Consulate General of the United Statesin which a video was published with all the information related to this new adjustment.

Among the types of visa whose fee will also increase, are visas that do not require a petitionsuch as student or exchange.

For most Nonimmigrant visas (B1/B2 visas), the increase will be about $25. This will go from 160 to 185 dollars (more than 852,000 pesos).

On the other hand, the non-immigrant visas of the categories based on petitions (H, L, O, P, Q and R) will increase 15 dollars, for a total of $205 (944.000 pesos*).

Meanwhile, investor visas will increase by $110, and will be left with a fee of 315 dollars (1’450.000 pesos*).

New costs:

1. Visa for visitors for business or tourism (B1/B2 and BCC): 185 dollars

2. Temporary Worker Visa (H, L, O, P, Q, R): $205

3. Visa for merchants, investors, and applicants in a special occupation (E-1, E-2, E-3): $315



Data:

• Work and tourist visas are essential to President Biden’s foreign policy.

• At the US Consulate General they are aware of the fundamental role that international travel plays in their economy.

• Among the consular fees that will not change, is the waiver of the mandatory two-year residency fee for certain exchange visitors.

