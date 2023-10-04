When will the military regime learn the lessons and learn????

Abdul Qader Katra

Insult followed by insult and humiliation followed by humiliation and contempt followed by contempt…. These situations made me recall and remember that refrain that Algerian presidents and their officials used to repeat and repeat whenever they talked about their historic defeats against Morocco….

Insult, humiliation and contempt forced the priests of the Ben Aknoun barracks and the priests of the Mouradia Palace temple to retreat from competing with the honorable Kingdom of Morocco and withdraw from competing with the Alkan organization, in front of the world, bowing their heads with the bow of the defeated, the humiliated, the defeated, the reprehensible, dragging the tails of disappointment and despair and shrouded in the garb of shame and shame…

After he continued and did not finish, and the lion of Moroccan politics, Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita, did not stop pounding the clay fortresses of the cowardly, talkative Algerian military regime…, the lion of Moroccan sports took the witness to continue pounding and pounding.

After the lion of sports diplomacy, Fawzi Lakjaa, finished destroying the military regime’s cartoon castle and taught him a lesson that he will never forget as long as he lives, and which history refuses to not document, he made him pay a heavy price for his refusal to allow the Moroccan plane to enter Algerian airspace to transport his national team of players to participate in the African football “affair.” In Algeria, and to invite the pedophile mercenary, the immoral and corrupt grandson of Mandela, to attack the Moroccan territorial integrity during the opening ceremony…

The punishment of the lion of Moroccan sports was harsh and his cruelty severe, hellish, oppressive and painful: depriving Algeria of membership in the CAF Executive Council and depriving it of organizing the Samara wedding for the years 2025 and 2027, and even depriving it of organizing all editions until the 2030 World Cup, and the rest will inevitably come…

“And this is the beginning, and it is still there.” The new president of the Algerian Football Federation, “FAF,” will be raised and returned to his family safe and sound…

The lion of Moroccan diplomacy, Omar Hilal, the representative of the honorable Kingdom of Morocco at the United Nations, took the torch and enjoyed, in a historic speech before representatives of the countries of the whole world, re-education of the representative of Algeria despite his old age and putting him in a corner. He did not stop honoring him with punches, slaps and headers, and none of the representatives at the United Nations intervened to break up « The connection’ and stopping the pounding and your father, as the scene was enjoyable, the clip was wonderful, and the situation was unique and wonderful…

The Moroccan lion continued his roar, enjoying preying on his prey, which seemed as if it had died, and proceeded to ram the paper trenches of the Ben Aknoun barracks and its sand walls, which collapsed in the blink of an eye, with a dose of facts and facts that he threw in the face of the malicious, despicable, cunning, failed, and negligent…

While “Legjaa” was bombarding Algeria’s trenches behind the wall of the African Forum, the ambassador of the honorable Kingdom of Morocco to the United Nations, Omar Hilal, was improvising in clear and easy French, with provocative calm, with confident movements, and in front of the lenses of the world’s news channels. Words that sounded like bullets, during which they morally tore apart Algeria’s image before the world…

He was speaking and giving some moments to the translators so that they could convey what he was saying to the peoples and leaders of the world… He buried Algeria’s nose in the dirt, even in the mud, and accused it of betraying the neighbor and betraying the Moroccan blood that was shed for the liberation of this country. He described the Algerian regime as treacherous and arrogant. The coup against his principles because he supports the gang of separatists, and he accused Algeria of setting fire to all its borders and implicated it in the events taking place in its neighboring countries, and said that the only calm and safe borders are those that unite it with Morocco….

And He left them in darkness, unable to see; deaf, dumb, and blind; they will not return. [البقرة:17-18]