When will you reveal the heroes of the ticket scandal?!

Ismail Al-Halouti

It has been until the last days of the last week of the holy month of Ramadan, about four months completely and completely, since the scandal of tampering with the tickets of the Qatar World Cup 22 broke out, without anything on the horizon promising the imminent end of the investigations, which is the period during which the courts of the Kingdom of Morocco passed rulings regarding several files in the primary stage and then In the appeal stage, as is the case, for example, with regard to the child Sana from the city of Tiflet, who was subjected to gang rape, and other cases.

While the citizens are still waiting for the president of the Royal Moroccan Football University, Fawzi Lakjaa, to fulfill his promises about revealing the results of the investigations carried out by his university, and to announce the identity of the heroes involved and even their accomplices in the aforementioned scandal, which asked a lot of supplies on the pages of Paper and electronic newspapers sparked a storm of angry reactions in the street and on social media platforms, bringing them to justice so that they can say their final word. Especially since he had previously vowed to end their sports activities at the university in the event that it was proven that they were involved in the scandal of selling tickets on the black market, and the situation was that they were supposed to be distributed free of charge to the Moroccan fans, which prevented many of them from following the match of their national team in the semi-finals of the World Cup. So when do you think these Hitchcockian investigations will end?

This is because the university president had previously confirmed through a press conference that he was keen to publish the results of those investigations no later than January 10, 2023, threatening those who violated their duty of officials and administrators with final expulsion from the university and some of them being prosecuted. He also did not miss the announcement of the formation of a committee of members of the independent committees affiliated with the university, to investigate the merits of the scandal and issue appropriate decisions at a second meeting of the Directorate’s Office on January 16, 2023, against everyone whose involvement in this disgraceful act was confirmed, which deeply affects the reputation of national football and supervisors. to manage its affairs.

Our return comes to this heinous scandal, whose echoes crossed the Moroccan borders, and whose scent smelled the noses of senior officials in the world, on the occasion of the recent media outing of the head of the Moroccan Association for the Protection of Public Money, Mohamed Al-Ghalousi, who was very angry, like the majority of Moroccans, especially those interested in sports, to remain Confidentiality of corruption is prevalent in our country, where he said: “It seems that the government and some people are betting on the factor of time to forget this scandal and close its file, for fear that the throne of suspicions of corruption in the sports sector will move.” He added that it is not excluded that these spoilers entered into threatening each other By lifting the lid on the “hidden”, and thus these threats are a major reason for delaying the disclosure of the truth and disrupting the course of law. Perhaps there are influential parties that want to wait and not rush until the right time is found in choosing scapegoats, so that the cover-up for the big whales continues, leaving them room to float in their sea steeped in rent and corruption, in order to build their glories and accumulate their wealth at the expense of the foolish people.

It is also indicated in this regard that the same human rights activist “Al-Ghalousi” did not stop at this point, but rather called for the need to expedite the response to citizens’ demands and to stop persisting in procrastination and procrastination, by announcing the results of judicial research and moving follow-ups against those involved, in order to ensure the implementation of the constitutional requirement. “Linking responsibility to accountability” and achieving the principle of not impunity, and taking the necessary strict measures against them, to reduce such manifestations that harm the country’s reputation and damage its image before the eyes of the world, especially since the scandal occurred during the semi-final match that brought together the lions of Morocco And the Duke of France at the World Football Championship in the Qatari capital, Doha.

It is shameful and inappropriate for a man whom many Moroccans have always respected and appreciated for his strenuous efforts and initiatives with royal support in an attempt to develop Moroccan football and advance the infrastructure, to come back again not to reveal the names of those involved in the scandal of extorting tickets for the World Cup Qatar 22 Rather, to tell us, on the sidelines of the meeting of the university’s principal office, held on Monday, March 20, 2023 at the Mohammed VI football complex in the city of Salé, with the victor’s tone, that the report on the scandal will be ready within the next few days…

What is more terrible is that he did not hesitate to invite the national football family to engage in the file of candidacy of the Kingdom of Morocco, along with Spain and Portugal, in a joint tripartite file, to host the activities of the 2030 World Cup, forgetting that the ticket scandal will remain a stain on Moroccan football, unless it is resolved. Accelerate the resolution and follow-up of its heroes judicially.