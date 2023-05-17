When Wu Kaihua went to the Municipal Business Environment Construction Bureau for investigation, he emphasized that he had the courage to self-revolution and strengthen closed-loop management to promote new breakthroughs in the construction of the business environment-Anshan Today-Anshan Municipal People’s Government

On the 15th, Wu Kaihua, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Acting Mayor, led a team to the Municipal Business Environment Construction Bureau to conduct research and presided over a symposium, emphasizing the need to thoroughly implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important exposition on optimizing the business environment, in accordance with the city’s optimization of business environment The unified deployment of the Business Environment Construction Promotion Conference, with the spirit of self-revolution and greater efforts to promote the construction of the city’s business environment to a new level.

Wu Kaihua and his entourage first came to the municipal affairs service hall, carefully listened to the introduction of the municipal affairs service hall, checked the hall environment, window settings, unit presence, work account, etc., and learned more about service items, work procedures, work efficiency and other work progress, On-site guidance optimizes work processes, improves service attitude and work efficiency, and provides enterprises and the public with more high-quality and convenient government services.

At the symposium held later, Wu Kaihua pointed out that optimizing the business environment is the first move that must be played in the implementation of the three-year action of comprehensive revitalization and new breakthroughs, and it is the key battle that must be won in the battle of Anshan, the “Battle of Liaoshen” in the new era. , we must earnestly follow the deployment requirements of the province and the city, and make every effort to create a market-oriented, rule-of-law, and international first-class business environment, so as to provide a strong guarantee for Anshan to achieve new breakthroughs in comprehensive revitalization.

Wu Kaihua emphasized that it is necessary to deepen the reform of the approval system, increase the simplification and process reengineering of government services, promote data sharing, mutual recognition of certificates and licenses, expand the depth and coverage of online government service matters, and promote the “whole process network” of more matters. To do “, easy to do and easy to do, so that enterprises and the public can do things more efficiently and with more satisfaction. It is necessary to vigorously promote “standardized” services and “humanized” services, effectively improve the service and business capabilities of staff, solidly promote the construction of integrity, and make every effort to get through the “last meter” of service, fully demonstrating the good business brand of “Saddle Heart” image. It is necessary to focus on solving outstanding problems that affect the business environment, strictly implement the closed-loop management of appeal cases, and solve practical problems without pushing or delaying. With a first-class business environment, state-owned enterprises dare to do business, private enterprises dare to enter, and foreign companies dare to invest, so as to boost Anshan’s economy. High-quality development.

Wu Kaihua requested that comprehensive coordination should be strengthened, and that the Municipal Bureau of Commerce and Industry should effectively play a leading role, refine work measures, clarify the responsibilities of all parties, strengthen work guidance, form a work responsibility system that is “horizontal to the edge, and vertical to the end” to promote optimization The construction of the business environment has been implemented. It is necessary to strengthen system construction, improve systems and mechanisms such as rewards and punishments, notifications, and fault tolerance, and strictly supervise and assess, so that cadres dare to take responsibility, are good at taking responsibility, and are willing to take responsibility, so as to better serve the corporate masses. It is necessary to improve the work style, to use the courage to eliminate illnesses with strong medicines, to overcome difficulties, and to be the “answerees” of the test to optimize the business environment. New and greater contributions.

Liu Hongqiang, Member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and Deputy Mayor, and Liu Guangxin, Secretary General of the Municipal Government, participated in the investigation.