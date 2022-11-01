On October 31, the theoretical study center group of the provincial party committee held a study meeting to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Provincial Party Secretary Wu Zhenglong presided over the meeting and delivered a speech. He emphasized that studying, publicizing and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is the primary political task at present and in the future. Decide, deeply understand the decisive meaning of the “two establishments”, strengthen the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidences”, achieve the “two maintenances”, keep in mind the “three imperatives”, carry forward the great spirit of party building, and strengthen historical self-confidence , strengthen the historical initiative, make efforts to comprehensively study, fully grasp, and fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China , consolidate the strength to the various tasks determined by the 20th National Congress of the Party, unite into “a piece of hard steel” under the banner of the party, think in one place, work hard in one place, work hard and work hard , to fight tenaciously and unitedly to better “carry up new missions and write new chapters”, promote the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party to take root and bear fruit in Jiangsu, and make contributions to building a modern socialist country in an all-round way and promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation in an all-round way. new greater contribution. Xu Kunlin, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Governor, and Deng Xiuming, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Provincial Political and Legal Committee, attended the meeting.

At the meeting, the members of the Provincial Party Committee’s Theoretical Study Center group firstly studied and studied the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China made by General Secretary Xi Jinping, read the original text and understood the principles. Everyone combined the study and implementation of the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China with the spirit of the series of important speeches delivered by the general secretary. Combined with the spirit of the important speech, combined with the study and implementation of the Party Constitution, combined with the study and implementation of the Party Central Committee’s decision to earnestly study, publicize and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party, and exchanged learning experiences in connection with their own ideological and work practices. Everyone unanimously stated that they should thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, effectively achieve the “five firm grasps”, and continuously strengthen the political consciousness, ideological consciousness, and action to defend the “two establishments” and achieve “two maintenance”. Consciously, always be loyal to the core, trust the core, follow the core closely, maintain the core, unswervingly follow General Secretary Xi Jinping to take the new road to the exam, and continue to win new great victories.

Wu Zhenglong emphasized that it is necessary to deeply comprehend the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, and to fully, accurately and comprehensively grasp the spiritual essence and essence of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The majority of party members and cadres, especially leading cadres, should take the lead in learning, continuous learning, repeated learning, and comprehensive and in-depth learning. We must deeply understand the themes of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China; deeply understand the work of the past five years and the great changes of the new era in the past 10 years; profoundly understand the world outlook and methodology of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and insist on making good use of the standpoints and viewpoints that run through them. methods, a profound understanding of “two combinations” and “six persistences”; a profound understanding of the Chinese characteristics, essential requirements and major principles that must be firmly grasped in Chinese-style modernization; We have a profound understanding of the major requirements of leading a great social revolution with a great self-revolution; we have a deep understanding of the fundamental position that the country is the people and the people are the country; we have a deep understanding of the “three imperatives” of the era’s earnest teaching and united struggle. To study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the most important and fundamental thing is to deeply comprehend the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, and to deeply realize that the “two establishments” are a new journey to lead the cause of the party and the country from victory to new ones. The political guarantee of victory is the greatest certainty, the greatest confidence, and the greatest guarantee to overcome all difficulties and obstacles and deal with all uncertainties, continuously improve political judgment, political comprehension, and political execution, and more consciously safeguard General Secretary Xi Jinping’s Party Central Committee The core of the party and the core position of the whole party, more consciously safeguard the authority and centralized and unified leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core, more consciously use the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party to unify thinking, unify will, and unify action, and more consciously use Xi Jinping’s new era. The ideology of socialism with Chinese characteristics arm the mind, guide the practice, promote the work, and closely follow General Secretary Xi Jinping to forge ahead in a new journey and make contributions to a new era.

Wu Zhenglong emphasized that it is necessary to closely adhere to the central tasks of the party and the strategic deployment made by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, coordinate the promotion of the “five-in-one” overall layout, coordinate the promotion of the “four comprehensive” strategic layout, and insist on high-quality development as the primary task. , fully, accurately and comprehensively implement the new development concept, and build a modern economic system more effectively and effectively; adhere to the self-reliance and self-reliance of science and technology, and more effectively strengthen strategic support; adhere to the people-centered development philosophy, more effectively and effectively improve people’s livelihood and well-being; adhere to urban-rural integration and regional Coordinate development, more effectively and effectively promote common prosperity; adhere to ecological priority, green and low-carbon development, and more effectively promote the construction of a beautiful Jiangsu; adhere to the path of socialist political development with Chinese characteristics, more effectively and effectively develop people’s democracy throughout the process; adhere to the comprehensive rule of law Province, more effectively and effectively promote the construction of the rule of law in Jiangsu; adhere to cultural self-confidence and self-improvement, more powerfully and effectively enrich the spiritual life of the people; insist on deepening reform and opening up, more powerfully and effectively stimulate the power and vitality of modernization; adhere to overall development and security, more powerful and effective prevention and resolution Major risks and hidden dangers, the new development pattern is guaranteed by the new security pattern, so as to ensure that the large ship of Jiangsu can travel steadily and far in the new journey of modernization. At present, it is necessary to fully implement the major requirements of “preventing the epidemic, stabilizing the economy, and ensuring safety in development”, efficiently coordinating epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, building a solid barrier for epidemic prevention and control, firmly maintaining the bottom line of security and stability, and daring to do good. For, bravely take the lead, aim at the annual economic development goals, and strive for the best results.

Wu Zhenglong emphasized that we must adhere to the comprehensive and strict governance of the party and lead the great social revolution with the great self-revolution. Fully implement the general requirements of party building in the new era, adhere to the comprehensive and strict governance of the party is always on the road, insist that self-revolution is always on the road, persevere in implementing the spirit of the eight central regulations, promote it as a whole, dare not be corrupt, cannot be corrupt, do not want to be corrupt, and resolutely win the fight against corruption The struggle is tough and protracted, and efforts are made to build a clean Jiangsu, ensure the advanced nature and purity of the party, and ensure that the party will always be the strong leadership core of Jiangsu’s modernization drive. Leading cadres at all levels must firmly defend the “two establishments”, resolutely implement the “two maintenances”, keep in mind the “three imperatives”, practice the requirements of the “three stricts and three realities”, have the courage to shoulder heavy responsibilities, be proactive and forge ahead, and persist in hard work. , work hard and work hard, strengthen the spirit of struggle, improve the ability of struggle, always maintain the feelings of the people, stand firm in the position of the masses, fully stimulate the creative power contained in the masses, and gather the majestic force to implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Form a strong synergy to realize the Chinese dream together, jointly write a more brilliant chapter of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era, and hand in a qualified answer sheet that will reassure General Secretary Xi Jinping and the Party Central Committee and satisfy the people of the province on the new journey.

Responsible comrades of relevant provincial departments and units attended the meeting.

