Xi Jinping emphasized when participating in the voluntary tree planting activities in the capital

Set off an upsurge in afforestation and greening to paint an updated picture of a beautiful China

Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qiding, Xue Xiang, Li Xi, Han Zheng

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, April 4. General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission Xi Jinping emphasized when participating in the voluntary tree planting activities in the capital on the morning of the 4th that spring comes early for people, and it is the right time to plant greenery. At this time of year, my country gradually set off an upsurge of afforestation from south to north. Today, we participate in tree planting together, which is to call on everyone to take action, not only to plant pieces of green on the vast land of the motherland, but also to sow green seeds in the hearts of the people, to welcome the spring of hope together, and to build a beautiful China together.

The land in the suburbs of Beijing is full of spring rain and spring. At about 10:30 in the morning, the party and state leaders Xi Jinping, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi, Han Zheng and others took a car and came to the tree planting in Dongba Central Park, Chaoyang District, Beijing in the rain. At this point, join the people in the capital to participate in voluntary tree planting.

The tree planting site is located in Dongba Central Park at the confluence of Beixiao River and Ba River, with an area of ​​about 300 mu. The land was originally the location of Dongfeng Village, Dongba Township. After relocation and environmental improvement, it is planning to build an ecological space featuring biodiversity. In the Dongba Central Park, the cadres and young pioneers of the capital who participated in the voluntary tree planting are working in full swing.

Seeing the general secretary coming, everyone greeted the general secretary one after another. Xi Jinping put on a raincoat, picked up a shovel and walked to the tree planting site, and joined the ranks of the tree planting crowd with responsible comrades from the Beijing Municipal Bureau and the State Forestry and Grassland Administration.

Shoveling soil to build pits, raising soil for cofferdams, lifting water for irrigation… Xi Jinping successively planted saplings such as Chinese pine, Chinese crabapple, Chinese pagoda tree, persimmon tree, and red Swiss wood. The scene was busy and the atmosphere was warm. Xi Jinping taught the children how to plant trees while working, and chatted with the children about their study and living conditions, asking them how old their parents were, whether they had arranged biology classes in elementary school, how much they knew about plants, how much homework they had now, and extracurricular tutoring. Not too much, I told them to love labor from an early age, so as to achieve all-round development of morality, intelligence, physique, art and labor. Xi Jinping emphasized that children’s education, like planting a tree, must be erected at the beginning, otherwise it will grow crooked.

After the tree planting, the primary and middle school students and cadres present gathered around. Xi Jinping told everyone that my country’s artificial forestry scale is the largest in the world, and it is still continuing. The greening of the earth and the improvement of global climate change are due to China and the Chinese people. Forests are not only reservoirs, money banks, grain banks, but also carbon pools. Afforestation is a very meaningful thing. It is a lofty cause that will benefit the present and benefit the future. It must be done consistently and continuously.

Xi Jinping recalled participating in the process of afforestation. He said that this is the eleventh time I have participated in tree planting activities since I became the general secretary of the party. Counting the number of times I have participated in the work of the Central Committee, I have participated in 16 times, and I have participated in tree planting activities during my work in Fujian, Zhejiang, and Shanghai. Activity. He said to the primary and middle school students present, when you become parents, let your children and grandchildren continue to plant trees, from generation to generation, and this is how a beautiful China is built.

Xi Jinping told everyone that I grew up in Beijing, and many of my nostalgia are related to trees. In the old courtyards in old Beijing, pagoda trees, persimmon trees, or crabapple, pomegranate, and jujube trees would definitely be planted. In the past, more willow trees were planted in Beijing, because Beijing is suitable for planting willow trees. At the same time, attention should be paid to combining the proportion of coniferous and broad forests to make it more in line with the requirements of the biological chain and ecological chain. On the basis of afforestation, it is necessary to strengthen colorization, grow some colorful tree species, and strive to build a global forest city and make Beijing more beautiful.

Xi Jinping emphasized that green development is a major strategy for my country’s development at present and in the future. Carrying out voluntary tree planting for all is a vivid practice of promoting land afforestation and building a beautiful China. All regions and departments should organize and carry out voluntary tree planting in light of the actual situation. It is necessary to innovate organizational methods, enrich forms of responsibility, provide more convenience for the general public to participate in voluntary tree planting, and realize “responsibility throughout the year, responsibility in various ways, and responsibility in a convenient way.” Let us take active actions, starting from planting trees, planting green water, green mountains, golden mountains and silver mountains that belong to everyone, and painting a renewed picture of a beautiful China.

Members of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, members of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, and State Councilors participated in tree planting activities in Beijing.