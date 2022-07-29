On July 27, on the occasion of the celebration of the 95th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, went to the Military Museum of the Chinese People’s Revolution to visit “Leading the Strong Army to Revival – National Defense and the Army in the New Era” Construction Achievement Exhibition”.

On the occasion of the celebration of the 95th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, went to the Chinese People’s Revolutionary Military Museum on the 27th to visit the “Leading the Strong Army to Rejuvenation – New Era National Defense and Military Construction Achievements Exhibition” “. He emphasized that since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the CPC Central Committee and the Central Military Commission have focused on realizing the Chinese dream and the dream of strengthening the military, leading the entire army to further promote political building, reform, technology, talents, and law-based governance. Strengthened military training and preparations for war, and made great historic achievements in national defense and army building. The heroic people’s army has continued to write a new chapter on the road to a strong army with Chinese characteristics, and has shown a new style of the times.

At about 4:30 pm, Xi Jinping came to the Military Museum of the Chinese People’s Revolution and entered the exhibition hall to visit the exhibition. The exhibition focuses on the great practice of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core leading the construction of national defense and the military, and 8 unit exhibition areas are arranged to set up “the Party’s Goal of Strengthening the Army in the New Era”, “Repack and Start Again”, “Sharpen Swords and Cast Shields”. Towards the first-class”, “Great rivers and mountains will not allow an inch of land”, “Love my people and love our army”, “Affectionately encourage the three armies to forge ahead in a new journey” and other key exhibitions, through more than 1,400 cultural relics, more than 630 photos, nearly 100 sets Weapons and equipment models, as well as a large number of charts, videos, art works, interactive projects, etc., vividly demonstrate the magnificent process and great achievements of national defense and military construction in the new era, and fully demonstrate the high-spirited appearance of the people’s army’s loyalty to its core and its determination to strive for a strong army. Xi Jinping stopped to watch from time to time, listened carefully to the explanation, and asked about the situation.

Xi Jinping pointed out that in five years, we will usher in the centenary of the founding of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army. It is necessary to implement the Party’s idea of ​​strengthening the army in the new era, implement the military strategic policy of the new era, make persistent efforts, forge ahead, work hard, strive to achieve the goal of the army’s centenary struggle, continue to create a new situation in the cause of strengthening the military, and achieve the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. Provide strategic support.

Members of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Vice-Chairmen of the Central Military Commission Xu Qiliang and Zhang Youxia, members of the Central Military Commission Wei Fenghe, Li Zuocheng, Miao Hua and Zhang Shengmin visited the exhibition.(Reporter: Mei Changwei Photographer: Li Gang)