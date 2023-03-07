When Xi Jinping visited the members of the Federation of Industry and Commerce of the Democratic National Construction Association who attended the CPPCC meeting, he emphasized that

On March 6, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, visited the members of the Democratic National Construction Association and the Federation of Industry and Commerce who participated in the first meeting of the 14th CPPCC National Committee, and participated in the joint group meeting to listen to opinions and suggestions.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ju Peng

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, March 6th. Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, visited the members of the Democratic National Construction Association and the Federation of Industry and Commerce who participated in the first session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee on the afternoon of the 6th. He also participated in the joint group meeting and listened to opinions. and suggestions. He emphasized that the Party Central Committee has always adhered to the “two unwavering” and “three unchanged”, and has always regarded private enterprises and private entrepreneurs as their own. It is necessary to guide private enterprises and private entrepreneurs to correctly understand the principles and policies of the Party Central Committee, enhance confidence, go into battle lightly, and develop boldly to achieve healthy and high-quality development of the private economy.

As the “March 8th” International Working Women’s Day is approaching, Xi Jinping, on behalf of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, would like to extend his condolences to the female representatives, female committee members, and female staff who participated in the “two sessions” of the country, to women of all ethnic groups and walks of life across the country, to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and the Macao Special Administrative Region. To the female compatriots in the administrative region and Taiwan region, as well as overseas Chinese female compatriots, I would like to extend my festive congratulations and best wishes!

Wang Huning, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and host of the first session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee, Cai Qi and Ding Xuexiang, members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, attended the visit and discussion.

At the joint group meeting, six committee members including Zeng Yuqun, Xie Dong, Liu Zhendong, Chen Xiaoping, Xie Ru, and Sun Dongsheng focused on occupying the commanding heights of the global new energy industry, financially supporting technological innovation, creating better conditions for the development of small and medium-sized enterprises, and promoting high-quality platform economy Speeches were made on development, promotion of the revitalization of rural industries, and further exerting the advantages and vitality of the private economy.

After carefully listening to everyone’s speeches, Xi Jinping delivered an important speech. He said that he is very glad to visit members of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference for Democratic Construction and the Federation of Industry and Commerce, and to discuss and exchange with you. On behalf of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, he extended sincere greetings to all the members present, members of the Democratic National Construction Association, the Federation of Industry and Commerce, people in the non-public economy, and members of the CPPCC.

Xi Jinping emphasized that 2022 is an extremely important and critical year in the history of the party and the country. Despite the turbulent international environment and the impact of multiple unexpected factors at home, through the united and tenacious struggle of all the people, we have accomplished several major events of great importance and long-term impact, and the cause of the party and the country has achieved fruitful results. . The Communist Party of China successfully held the Twentieth National Congress, drawing out a grand blueprint for building a modern socialist country in an all-round way. We have overcome difficulties and challenges such as the new crown epidemic, and held the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics safely and smoothly as scheduled. We have dynamically optimized and adjusted prevention and control policies and measures, and achieved a smooth transition in epidemic prevention and control in a relatively short period of time. The death rate of the new crown disease has remained at the lowest level in the world, and we have achieved a major and decisive victory in epidemic prevention and control. We have fully, accurately and comprehensively implemented the new development concept, focused on building a new development pattern, and promoted high-quality development. With global inflation reaching a new high in more than 40 years, my country’s overall price level remained stable, and the annual economic growth rate was 3%, ranking first in the world. It is high among major economies. It is not easy to achieve these achievements.

Xi Jinping pointed out that the five years since the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China have been extremely unusual and extraordinary five years. The external environment for my country’s development has changed rapidly, and uncertain and unpredictable factors have increased significantly. In particular, Western countries led by the United States have implemented all-round containment, containment, and suppression of China, which has brought unprecedented severe challenges to my country’s development. At the same time, the country is also facing multiple difficulties such as repeated new crown epidemics and increasing downward pressure on the economy. We adhere to the general tone of the work of seeking progress while maintaining stability, overcome difficulties, respond calmly, do not believe in evil, are not afraid of pressure, and do not take refuge. The average annual GDP growth rate is 5.2%. We will win the battle against poverty as scheduled, build a moderately prosperous society in all respects, and achieve the first The goal of a century of struggle has promoted the cause of the party and the country to achieve major achievements that have attracted worldwide attention, and pushed my country to embark on a new journey of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way. The achievements of the past five years are the result of the united struggle of the whole party and the people of the whole country, and they also embody the contributions of the CPPCC members.

Xi Jinping emphasized that in the face of profound and complex changes in the international and domestic environments, we must remain calm, maintain concentration, seek progress while maintaining stability, take active actions, unite as one, and dare to fight. To remain calm and maintain concentration means to calmly observe the profound changes in the international situation, calmly respond to various risks and challenges, recognize changes accurately, respond scientifically, actively seek changes, optimize and adjust strategic strategies in a timely manner, and maintain strategic determination to hold on to the green hills Don’t relax, don’t be afraid of various risks, and move forward unswervingly towards the established strategic goals. Seeking progress while maintaining stability and taking active actions means that the general direction must be stable, the principles and policies must be stable, and the strategic deployment must be stable. On the basis of keeping the foundation and holding the ground, we must be proactive, keep moving, and go as fast as we can, and strive for the best results. . Unite and dare to fight. Strength comes from unity. Over the years, various risks and challenges we have faced have followed one after another, and major battles have followed one after another, and each battle has been overcome by the united and tenacious struggle of all the people. In the coming period, the risks and challenges we face will only increase and become more severe. Only when all the people think in one place, work hard in one place, help each other in the same boat, unite as one, dare to fight, and be good at fighting, can they continue to win new and greater victories.

Xi Jinping pointed out that the private economy is an important force for our party to govern for a long time and unite and lead the people of the whole country to realize the “two centenary” goals and the Chinese dream of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. We always regard private enterprises and private entrepreneurs as our own people, give support to private enterprises when they encounter difficulties, and give guidance to private enterprises when they encounter confusion. It is necessary to optimize the development environment of private enterprises, remove institutional barriers that restrict private enterprises from participating in market competition fairly, safeguard the property rights of private enterprises and the rights and interests of entrepreneurs in accordance with the law, put down the requirements for equal treatment of state-owned enterprises and private enterprises from the system and law, and encourage and support the private economy. The development and growth of private enterprises have boosted market expectations and confidence. It is necessary to actively play the important role of private enterprises in stabilizing employment and promoting income growth, adopt more effective measures to support the development of small, medium and micro enterprises and individual industrial and commercial households, and support platform enterprises to show their talents in creating employment, expanding consumption, and international competition. It is necessary to implement the construction of pro-Qing political and business relations, solve problems for private enterprises and private entrepreneurs, and let them let go of their hands and feet, travel lightly, and concentrate on development. It is necessary to strengthen ideological and political guidance, guide private enterprises and private entrepreneurs to correctly understand the principles and policies of the Party Central Committee on “two unwavering” and “two healthy”, eliminate worries, let go of burdens, and boldly develop.

Xi Jinping emphasized that high-quality development has put forward higher requirements for the development of the private economy. Private enterprises must practice the new development concept, deeply grasp the shortcomings and challenges in the development of the private economy, change the development mode, adjust the industrial structure, change the growth momentum, stick to the main business, strengthen the industry, and consciously follow the path of high-quality development. Capable and qualified private enterprises should strengthen independent innovation and play a greater role in promoting self-reliance and self-improvement in science and technology and the transformation of scientific and technological achievements. It is necessary to stimulate the vitality of private capital investment, encourage and attract more private capital to participate in the construction of major national projects and key industrial chain supply chain projects, and make greater contributions to building a new development pattern and promoting high-quality development. It is necessary to regulate and guide the healthy development of various types of capital in accordance with the law, effectively prevent and defuse systemic financial risks, and create an environment for fair competition and competitive development for enterprises of all types of ownership.

Xi Jinping pointed out that Chinese-style modernization is a modernization for the common prosperity of all the people. Both state-owned enterprises and private enterprises are important forces to promote common prosperity, and must shoulder the social responsibility of promoting common prosperity. Private entrepreneurs should strengthen their family and country feelings, consciously practice the people-centered development idea, and enhance their sense of responsibility and mission to promote common prosperity. Private enterprises should actively build harmonious labor relations within the enterprise, and promote the establishment of a community of interests for all employees, so that the results of enterprise development can benefit all employees more equitably. Private enterprises and private entrepreneurs must build a solid bottom line for legal and compliant operations, promote outstanding entrepreneurial spirit, and be a model of patriotism, dedication, law-abiding management, entrepreneurship and innovation, and giving back to society. It is necessary to inherit and carry forward the traditional virtues of the Chinese nation, actively participate in and set up social welfare and charitable undertakings, and be rich with responsibility, rich with righteousness, and rich with love.

Shi Taifeng, He Lifeng, Hao Mingjin, Gao Yunlong and others participated in the joint meeting.

Source: Xinhua Net