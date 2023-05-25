When Xu Qin investigated employment in Harbin, he emphasized optimizing the organizational service system, strengthening the precise connection between supply and demand, and supporting high-quality revitalization and development with high-quality full employment.

Optimize the organizational service system, strengthen the precise connection between supply and demand, support high-quality revitalization and development with high-quality full employment

News from our newspaper on the 24th (Reporter Cao Zhongyi) On the 24th, Xu Qin, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, went to Harbin to investigate employment work and presided over a symposium on employment work. He emphasized that it is necessary to conscientiously implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on employment and entrepreneurship, fully implement the spirit of the national college graduates and other youth employment and entrepreneurship work video and telephone conferences, and closely combine the development of theme education with employment and entrepreneurship work. Implement the employment priority policy, grasp the main contradiction, focus on key groups, seize the time node, fully tap the potential, strengthen the connection between supply and demand, strive to achieve high-quality full employment, and provide strong support for the revitalization, development and modernization of Longjiang.

Haifu Jinyuan Community actively helps people with employment difficulties, college graduates, retired soldiers and other groups in the jurisdiction to achieve employment by sending policies, training, information, and jobs, and has been recognized as a municipal full employment community. Xu Qin walked into the community to learn more about the registration information of employment service home visits and the implementation of employment policies. He emphasized that to carry out thematic education, we must adhere to the problem orientation, run towards the problem, stare at the problem and change it, focus on achieving full employment, identify and verify the outstanding contradictions and shortcomings in the current employment work, research and analyze each item, and improve item by item Improve, further strengthen the community employment service function, do everything possible to stabilize and expand employment.

In Heilongjiang Vocational College, the “Love to the Black Land, Employment in Longjiang” campus double selection meeting is underway, and more than 2,000 jobs are provided by 79 employers, attracting fresh graduates to apply for them. Xu Qin had a detailed understanding of the employing companies, recruitment positions, employment intentions, etc., and walked into the craftsman building of the college to communicate cordially with the students who were undergoing practical training. He encouraged young students to keep in mind General Secretary Xi Jinping’s “labor is glorious, skills are precious, and creation is great” The important instructions of the Ministry of Education, establish a correct outlook on career choice, aspire to become a “craftsman of a great country”, learn professional skills well, serve the society with superb skills, and create the future with unremitting efforts.

At Harbin University of Science and Technology, Xu Qin listened to the report on the employment of graduates served by the school and learned about the operation of the Smart Employment Network. He pointed out that the employment of college graduates should be the top priority, and in response to the new needs of national economic and social development, the structural contradiction between supply and demand should be resolved forward-looking, and policies and measures such as “60 measures” for the revitalization of talents should be fully utilized, and employment and entrepreneurship guidance should be strengthened. service, promote the connection between schools, enterprises and schools, develop employment through multiple channels, and guide and encourage college graduates to make contributions to the grassroots.

Subsequently, Xu Qin presided over a symposium on employment work. After listening to the speeches of comrades in charge of the Provincial Department of Human Resources and Social Security, the Provincial Department of Education, and the Zhongguancun Scientific and Technological Achievements Industrialization Base, he pointed out that employment is the largest project for people’s livelihood, popular support, and foundational project. All departments and units throughout the province must improve their political positions, effectively unify their thoughts and actions with the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping and the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, put employment work in a more prominent position, and work hard to achieve results. To strengthen industries to support employment, insist on industrial structure adjustment to drive the optimization of employment structure, accelerate the construction of the “4567” modern industrial system, increase investment and project construction, generate jobs and expand employment space with industrial increments, and realize development and Employment benign interaction. It is necessary to strengthen the docking of employment supply and demand, establish a market-oriented concept, keep up with the development of the times and the trend of technological change, adapt to the needs of upgrading the economic structure and industrial structure, strengthen the analysis of employment supply and demand structure, adjust and optimize the majors and curriculum settings of colleges and universities, and strengthen skills in a targeted manner Talent training, focusing on improving the match between employability and social needs. It is necessary to adhere to systematic thinking to grasp employment, strengthen the coordination and linkage between the government, departments, universities, and enterprises, promote the coordinated efforts of relevant employment and entrepreneurship support policies such as finance, finance, and industry, fully tap the potential of the demand side, and make overall plans for college graduates and migrant workers We will continue to expand employment capacity and improve employment quality. It is necessary to improve the employment organization service system, tighten and consolidate the main responsibilities of party committees and governments at all levels, optimize the three-level employment work mechanism at the provincial, city and county levels, accelerate the construction of an “integrated” information platform for employment and entrepreneurship in the province, and encourage and support third-party employment services Platform development, digital empowerment service process reengineering, create a good environment for the docking of employment supply and demand, vigorously promote employment and entrepreneurship models, and create a strong atmosphere that supports employment and encourages entrepreneurship.

Provincial leaders Yu Hongtao, Yu Jian and responsible comrades of relevant provincial departments participated in the above activities.