Yuan Jiajun participated in guiding the Standing Committee of the Shapingba District Committee

The 2022 Democratic Life Meeting Emphasizes

Earnestly Fulfill the Political Responsibilities of Governing the Party

Hand over the excellent answer sheet of Shapingba in the construction of new Chongqing

On February 1, Yuan Jiajun, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, participated in guiding the 2022 Democratic Life Meeting of the Standing Committee of the Shapingba District Party Committee. He emphasized that it is necessary to deeply study and practice Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, resolutely support the “two establishments” and resolutely achieve the “two maintenances”, and earnestly implement the principles of good governance of the party. Political responsibility, taking comprehensive and strict governance of the party as an eternal task, establishing and improving the “eight problem lists” control mechanism, striving to hand over the “seven high-scoring reports”, actively serving the overall situation, and promoting high-quality development, creating high-quality life, Write a new chapter in innovation and high-efficiency governance, and hand in Shapingba’s excellent answers in the new era, new journey, and new Chongqing construction.

Cai Yunge and Luo Lin participated.

At the meeting, the main responsible comrades of the Shapingba District Committee conducted comparative inspections on behalf of the Standing Committee, and the Standing Committee members of the District Committee conducted comparative inspections one by one, and carried out criticism and self-criticism.

After carefully listening to everyone’s speeches, Yuan Jiajun pointed out that the annual democratic life meeting of the Standing Committee of the Shapingba District Committee will closely follow the theme, compare with the key content of the “six leaders”, insist on putting yourself in, responsibilities in, and work in, and carry out criticism and Self-criticism is sincere, objective and pertinent, pinpointing the problems, finding out the facts, and taking corrective measures are pragmatic and precise. It reflects a strong political awareness, overall awareness, solidarity, cooperation, and enterprising spirit. It is a high-quality democratic life meeting. It is necessary to make full use of the results of the meeting, adhere to the problem-oriented approach, and do a good job in follow-up rectification with the spirit of nailing nails. The results of the meeting should be reflected in the resolution of problems discovered, reflected in the historical mission of carrying out the new era, new journey, and new Chongqing construction, and reflected in the In the specific work of promoting high-quality development and advancing modernization, the Standing Committee of the District Committee has been built more powerfully.

Yuan Jiajun fully affirmed the economic and social development achievements of Shapingba District, and pointed out the outstanding problems in the management of the party. He pointed out that this year is the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and it is also the first year to start the construction of a new era, new journey, and new Chongqing. We must deeply study and practice Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, conscientiously implement the deployment of the Second Plenary Session of the Sixth Municipal Party Committee and the requirements of the Economic Work Conference, actively put our own development into the overall situation of the country and the city to plan and promote, complete, accurate and comprehensive implementation of the new The concept of development, speed up the service to build a new development pattern, highlight the work orientation of steady progress and efficiency, elimination of dangers, reform and change, and benefit the people, better coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, coordinate development and safety, and accelerate Build the main position of the Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle in the twin cities, strive to be a demonstration area of ​​high-quality development, high-quality life, and efficient governance, strive to be the vanguard of innovation-driven, and the leader of inland opening up.

Yuan Jiajun emphasized that it is necessary to do a good job in team building and show new responsibilities in firmly supporting the “two establishments” and resolutely achieving the “two maintenances”.

Always keep in mind the “big country”, plan and promote the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions and the implementation of the Party Central Committee’s decision-making and deployment, so as to ensure that it is not biased, flexible, or out of shape.

Strengthen the party’s overall leadership, improve the party’s leadership system, continue to improve leadership, and hand over the “seven high-scoring reports” of party building, economy, security, reform, innovation, ecology, and people’s livelihood.

Strengthen party building in an all-round way, use the party’s innovative theory to guide the various tasks of party building, and improve the “eight list of issues” control mechanism for inspections, supervision, auditing, environmental protection, network public opinion, production safety, letters and visits, and social security and stability.

Improve the ability of party members and cadres to adapt to and lead modernization, carry forward the enterprising spirit, adhere to generative learning, and stimulate creative tension.

Promote the overall improvement of grassroots party organizations, do a good job of grasping the grassroots, strengthening the foundation, and consolidating the foundation, and continue to rectify weak and scattered grassroots party organizations.

Unswervingly promote comprehensive and strict governance of the party, strictly enforce political discipline and rules, strengthen supervision and restriction of power, build a dam firmly in the eight central regulations, punish corruption with a strict tone, and continue to restore and purify the political ecology.

Yuan Jiajun emphasized that it is necessary to actively serve the overall situation and write a new chapter in promoting high-quality development, creating high-quality life, and innovating and efficient governance.

Seize the major opportunities for the construction of the Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle, identify new targets, and systematically plan major platforms, major reforms, major projects, and major policies.

Accelerate the construction of urban economy, an important form of future economy, comprehensively improve the development level of urban areas, actively build characteristic and advantageous industries, expand open channels, and develop an open economy.

Do a good job in mobilizing major reforms throughout the body, and strive to break through the bottlenecks that restrict reform and development.

Promote people-centered modernization, improve the quality of life of the people by improving the quality of the city, make the Hongyan spirit the core of the city’s spirit, and make the city more warm, civilized and progressive.

Strengthen and innovate social governance, adhere to the development of the “Fengqiao Experience” in the new era, explore a road of urban-rural development, and accelerate the integration of urban and rural development.

It is necessary to give full play to the exemplary role of leading cadres and realize new achievements in strengthening the self-construction of the Standing Committee.

Doubly cherish the high hopes and great trust placed by the party and the people, doubly cherish the opportunities and stages provided by history and the times, regard missions as life and responsibilities as Mount Tai, take the lead in hard work and strive to be the first, strengthen the system concept, and gather overall synergy.

Insist on being strict with self-discipline, being honest and honest, doing things according to roles and being people according to their true colors. District”, struggling to make new achievements on the new road to rush for the test.