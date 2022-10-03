On October 2, Governor Zhao Yide went to the Xi’an Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters for supervision and inspection, listened to the report on the epidemic prevention and control work, studied and deployed the next steps, and expressed condolences to the front-line staff who were sticking to their posts during the festival. He emphasized that we must unswervingly adhere to the general strategy and general policy, resolutely overcome the mentality of fluke and slack, press and consolidate the “quartet responsibility”, put out the sporadic epidemic at the fastest speed, and resolutely build a strong external defense against import, internal defense against rebound Tight line of defense. Fang Hongwei, Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Xi’an Municipal Party Committee, and Fang Guanghua, Vice Governor, participated in the event.

Zhao Yide pointed out that during the National Day, the flow of people has increased significantly, and the prevention of import and rebound is facing severe tests. The epidemic prevention and control command system at all levels in Xi’an must strictly implement the system requirements of 24-hour duty, daily scheduling, and “daily report” and “zero report”, and commanders and combatants are on duty to ensure that the prevention and control system is always activated. state of readiness. It is necessary to insist on fast production, daily settlement and daily clearing, efficient organization of nucleic acid testing, rapid and thorough circulation and traceability, and timely delineation of risk areas to ensure that all risk personnel are cleaned up and controlled. It is necessary to unswervingly grasp the import of foreign defense, strictly control all kinds of traffic checkpoints, strictly implement the requirements of “on-the-ground inspection, on-the-ground inspection, and on-the-ground management”, strengthen policy training for front-line staff, and ensure that risk personnel from outside the province transfer within the province and enter Shaanxi. The whole process of closed-loop management of risk personnel returning to Shaanxi during the transshipment in the province will minimize the risk of epidemic spillover. It is necessary to carefully implement various national and provincial policy requirements on the prevention and control of epidemics during and around the National Day holiday, highlight the normalization of epidemic prevention and control in colleges and universities and crowded places, and continue to carry out nucleic acid screening and large-scale nucleic acid screening for key populations. Testing, constantly strengthening the reserve of prevention and control forces, consolidating the foundation of grass-roots prevention and control, and effectively building a tight line of defense for joint prevention and control, group prevention and group governance. It is necessary to efficiently coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, effectively ensure the supply of the market during the festival, price stability, and the production and life of the masses, care for and care for the front-line epidemic prevention personnel, and ensure that the people spend a safe and peaceful National Day holiday.

Li Mingyuan, Mayor of Xi’an, Fang Weifeng, Secretary-General of the Provincial Government, and relevant responsible comrades from Xi’an participated in the event.(Reporter’s mother Jialiang)