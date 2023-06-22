Home » Where are the Tayrona indigenous statues?
News

Where are the Tayrona indigenous statues?

by admin
Where are the Tayrona indigenous statues?

The remodeling of the Camellón de la Bahía de Santa Marta has generated controversy and conflicting opinions among the residents of the city. One of the most frequently asked questions is about the current location of the iconic statues in homage to the Tayrona Indians who have been in the first race since the 90s.

Also read: “We are working for the restoration of the statues”: Rosana Lombana, daughter of the sculptor Héctor Lombana

The absence of these monuments has caused discontent among sociologists, historians and experts, who have expressed their rejection of the removal of the sculptures. At the time, the Santa Marta Mayor’s Office, through Edus, reported that “the works were withdrawn for restoration due to their deterioration and will be relocated to other parts of the city.”

However, as time passed and the Camellón was inaugurated, the whereabouts of the statues were kept secret. Today, June 22, 2023, the theme of the sculptures resonates again after the disclosure of photographs that reveal their current location.

You may be interested: They propose to relocate Tayrona sculptures on Ziruma trail

Through an image, you can see the new relocation of these statues at the entrance of the Simón Bolívar International Airport in Santa Marta, specifically in the Camellón del Boulervard derroche de Luz.

Ridge of the Boulervard waste of Light.

Why was this new location decided? What is the opinion of the Samarians on this change?

See also  Theft at the Marchiol di Villorba, stolen copper coils: loot worth 15 thousand euros

You may also like

Bintou Keita: The departure of MONUSCO is already...

Export of flowers from Colombia amounted to 320...

Beni: discovery of the human bones of fifteen...

Who is the unknown sister of Yeison Jiménez?

“You are children of the reforms of the...

The winning torch arrives in Haapsallu with a...

the singer will present his dishes at the...

Luigi Di Lello “What is the difference between...

They capture a motorist on route 42B after...

What are the numbers that fall the most...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy