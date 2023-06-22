Where are the Tayrona indigenous statues?

The remodeling of the Camellón de la Bahía de Santa Marta has generated controversy and conflicting opinions among the residents of the city. One of the most frequently asked questions is about the current location of the iconic statues in homage to the Tayrona Indians who have been in the first race since the 90s.

The absence of these monuments has caused discontent among sociologists, historians and experts, who have expressed their rejection of the removal of the sculptures. At the time, the Santa Marta Mayor’s Office, through Edus, reported that “the works were withdrawn for restoration due to their deterioration and will be relocated to other parts of the city.”

However, as time passed and the Camellón was inaugurated, the whereabouts of the statues were kept secret. Today, June 22, 2023, the theme of the sculptures resonates again after the disclosure of photographs that reveal their current location.

Through an image, you can see the new relocation of these statues at the entrance of the Simón Bolívar International Airport in Santa Marta, specifically in the Camellón del Boulervard derroche de Luz.

Ridge of the Boulervard waste of Light.

Why was this new location decided? What is the opinion of the Samarians on this change?

