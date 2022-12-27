Pfizer’s partner, China Pharmaceuticals, responded that Paxlovid is a prescription drug that needs to be purchased according to the diagnosis of the hospital, and it is impossible to purchase it through Internet channels. Most hospitals said that the inventory was tight, and said they were communicating with multiple channels, and some hospitals said that they “only open to those who are very necessary.”

Is Pfizer’s new crown oral drug Paxlovid sold in China about to expire? Is it still available on the Internet? Is the hospital stock sufficient?

As one of the only two new crown oral drugs approved in China, Paxlovid (Nimatevir/Ritonavir Tablets) has recently attracted attention in China. Whether the drug can be purchased online has also become a topic of concern to consumers .

On December 26, The Paper called Pfizer’s partner, China Medicines and Health Industry Co., Ltd., and the other party responded that Paxlovid is a prescription drug that needs to be purchased according to the diagnosis of the hospital, and it is impossible to purchase it through Internet channels. Regarding the rumor that Paxlovid is about to “expire”, the other party said that it is impossible for the company to sell expired drugs, which does not comply with national regulations.

Currently, Paxlovid is no longer available for purchase on the internet platform.A person familiar with the matter revealed that now C-end (consumer-end) users cannot buy Paxlovid on any online platform, and the Jingdong platform that once launched the drug for a short time has also been suspended. Relevant sources revealed that they cannot buy it directly, but only make an appointment.

In addition, The Paper journalists called hospitals in many cities to inquire about the stock situation of Paxlovid. Most hospitals said that the stock was tight and said they were communicating with multiple channels.

As of the close on December 26, China Medicine’s daily limit was reported at 20.12 yuan per share, with a total market value of 30.1 billion yuan.

China Medicine: At present, medicines cannot be purchased through Internet channels, but must be purchased in hospitals

According to Pfizer’s official website, Paxlovid is an oral small-molecule drug for the treatment of new coronavirus, which is used to treat adults with mild to moderate new coronavirus pneumonia patients with high risk factors for progression to severe disease, such as advanced age, chronic kidney disease, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, etc. Patients with severe high-risk factors such as disease and chronic lung disease.

As a prescription drug, Paxlovid needs to be purchased and used with a prescription under the guidance of a doctor. Generally speaking, the drug can only be purchased through hospitals, but recently, many netizens have successfully purchased Paxlovid on the JD Health platform.

A netizen shared his strategy for purchasing Paxlovid on the Xiaohongshu platform, saying that he asked a doctor in the Jingdong Health section of the JD app, asked a doctor to write a prescription, and if the platform has stock after the prescription is issued, he can buy it directly.

The netizen bought a box of Pfizer Paxlovid around 13:00 on December 25, and spent a total of 2980 yuan. According to the screenshot of the order shared by him, the specification of the drug is the combined packaging of Nematervir Tablets/Ritonavir Tablets (150mg*4 tablets/100mg*2 tablets)*5 boards/box.

Source: Little Red Book

Another netizen told The Paper on December 26 that he consulted through Jingdong Health Internet Hospital on the evening of the 25th, and reminded the doctor to see him on the morning of the 26th. After the doctor issued a prescription, he successfully purchased the drug. “Maybe it just happened to be the time to release the goods, so I bought it.”

In this regard, The Paper reporter called China Medicines Agency as an investor, and the other party said that at present, Pfizer’s new crown oral drug Paxlovid cannot be purchased through Internet channels.

According to the China Medical Certificate Agency, Paxlovid is a prescription drug and needs to be purchased according to the diagnosis of the hospital. “You have to go to regular channels and go to the hospital to buy it, and you have to rely on the doctor’s diagnosis to know whether (the patient) is suitable for this drug.”

The other party emphasized, “You can’t buy online with a doctor’s diagnosis. Now you can’t buy it online.”

Regarding the rumor that Paxlovid was about to expire, the certificate representative told The Paper reporter, “At that time, the country urgently approved the listing of Paxlovid, and the written validity period was relatively short, only one year. But this does not mean that we sell expired drugs, which is impossible. Drugs The regulation is very strict, and we can’t sell it if it’s about to expire.”

According to the official website of the State Food and Drug Administration, Paxlovid was approved for listing in China in February this year. Pfizer’s official website shows that the drug is valid for 18 months.On December 14, Pfizer announced that it signed an import and distribution agreement with Sinopharm for the 2023 new coronavirus treatment drug Naimatevir Tablets/Ritonavir Tablets Combination Packaging (Paxlovid). The development of import and distribution business.

China Medicines once announced on December 19 that as of the end of November 2022, preliminary statistics show that the sales scale of this business accounted for less than 1.5% of the company’s operating income in the first three quarters, and it did not have a major impact on the company’s current operating performance. According to the third quarterly report of China Pharmaceuticals, the company’s receivables in the first three quarters were 26.917 billion yuan, which means that Pfizer’s new drug sales revenue in the first three quarters was less than 400 million yuan.

Internet platform: still waiting and watching

Does Pfizer’s new crown oral drug reach a cooperation with an Internet pharmaceutical platform?

A person familiar with the matter told The Paper that Pfizer’s new crown oral drug Paxlovid has two to C (consumer-side) cooperation platforms, namely JD.com and 1yao.com. There are also other Internet pharmaceutical platforms that cooperate with Pfizer’s to B-end, and after receiving the goods, they can sell to B-end customers such as hospitals.

The above-mentioned insider said, “On the to C channel, the current regulatory attitude is not clear. JD.com’s short-term launch of Paxlovid has also been suspended. Now C-end users should not be able to buy Paxlovid on any online platform. Wait and see.”

According to another person familiar with the matter, paxlovid was temporarily available for purchase on the JD.com platform, but it is no longer available for purchase and can only be made by appointment. “It’s not clear what the regulators are going to do about selling the drug on e-commerce platforms.”

In fact, JD Health is not the first platform to try to sell Paxlovid. 1Yao.com once listed Paxlovid on December 13, but the product was taken off the shelves again in less than a day.

The sales interface before it was removed from the shelves showed that the price of Paxlovid was 2980 yuan per box. At that time, a person from 1 Drug.com responded to the reporter: “1 Drug.com does not sell Pfizer’s Paxlovid drug online, but according to the “Regulations on Doing a Good Job in Internet Medical Services for New Coronary Pneumonia” issued by the Office of the Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council on December 12, 2022. “Notice” to provide diagnosis, treatment and medication services for eligible patients through Internet hospitals.”

Some media reported on the 14th that Pfizer stated that it was informed that some Internet diagnosis and treatment platforms had released information about the pre-sale of Pfizer’s new crown oral drug Paxlovid, which is a spontaneous behavior of the Internet diagnosis and treatment platform.

Many hospitals claim that the inventory of oral medicines is limited and are communicating with multiple channels

For most patients, the hospital is still the channel for purchasing Paxlovid.

Recently, many netizens said on social media that they have successfully made an appointment and purchased Pfizer’s new crown oral drug Paxlovid at United Family Hospitals in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and other places. However, some people said that some people at the hospital were persuaded to return by the doctor.

Among them, a netizen introduced on social media that he took the elderly in his family to Beijing United Family to prescribe Paxlovid to the doctor on December 23. After finding out the dosage, let us change from 3 pills at a time in the instruction manual to 2 pills at a time, and let us list all the medicines that the elderly are taking now, saying that we should stop most diabetes medicines.”

Another netizen said that he made an appointment to go to Beijing United Family on December 22. “Countless people at the front desk were persuaded to return. The doctor said that the Paxlovid drug will be out of stock soon. There are regulations that only give it to people who are very necessary. Basic diseases, good renal function, and positive antigen, need to be present in person.”

The Paper reporter tried the above two netizens, but there was no response as of press time.

On December 26, a reporter from The Paper called United Family Hospital in many cities. Among them, the official telephone voice prompt of Shanghai United Family Hospital stated that “the hospital’s new crown oral medicine is currently out of stock.” The official telephone voice prompt of Beijing United Family Hospital said, “Due to the extremely limited inventory, our hospital is unable to receive patients who are prescribed Paxlovid for the new crown. If you feel unwell, please make an appointment in time.” Guangzhou United Family Hospital said, “ At present, the new crown Paxlovid is temporarily out of stock, let’s see if it will be available later.”

A person from the United Family Hospital told The Paper that it is currently communicating with multiple channels to provide drugs to patients who meet the indications as soon as possible.

The reporter also called Beijing Mingde Hospital on the same day, and the staff said that there was Paxlovid some time ago, but it is out of stock now, and there is no news about when a new batch will arrive. After the subsequent arrival of the goods, users can call the hospital’s official phone number to make an appointment. It is best for the positive patient to arrive in person. No appointment is required for the fever clinic, and the medicine can be prescribed if it meets the requirements.

It is worth noting that although many hospitals said that the supply of Paxlovid was tight, according to the People’s Daily “Health Times” report, on the morning of December 26, the Health Times reporter asked several community health service centers in Beijing for verification, and they all said that they had received anti-virus drugs. The application training notice for the drug Naimatevir/ritonavir tablets (Paxlovid), but the drug has not yet been delivered.

Regarding the production capacity and stocking of Paxlovid, The Paper reporter once asked Pfizer China, but did not get a response.

Who is suitable for new crown oral medicine? What are the precautions when using it?

In the “Diagnosis and Treatment Program for Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia (Trial Ninth Edition)”, Paxlovid is listed as a recommended drug for antiviral drugs. Wang Guiqiang, director of the Department of Infectious Diseases at Peking University First Hospital, said at a press conference held by the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council on December 20 that Paxlovid is a small-molecule antiviral drug that can effectively reduce the risk of severe illness and adapt to the disease. Symptoms are mild and common.

“When using it, pay special attention to the interaction between drugs. Some drugs, such as simvastatin and amiodarone, which are being used by the elderly with underlying diseases, cannot use drugs such as Naimatevir, so we Emphasize that this drug should also be used under the guidance of a doctor.” Wang Guiqiang said.

On December 24, Chen Erzhen, vice president of Ruijin Hospital affiliated to Shanghai Jiaotong University School of Medicine and chief physician of the Department of Critical Care Medicine, said that so far, there is no specific drug for the treatment of new coronavirus infection. Although Naimatevir Tablets/Ritonavir Tablets are approved by the State Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of adults with mild to moderate novel coronavirus patients with high risk factors for progression to severe disease, such as advanced age, chronic kidney disease, diabetes Patients with severe high-risk factors such as cardiovascular disease and chronic lung disease. However, there is no definite basis for the efficacy of asymptomatic infection or mild patients, so do not abuse it.

Who is Paxlovid recommended for? Li Jin, director of the pharmacy department and deputy chief pharmacist of Guangzhou United Family Hospital, said on the WeChat public account of “Guangzhou United Family Hospital”,The main purpose of the Paxlovid drug is to use it for adults with high risk factors, who have already been infected with the new crown, and have mild symptoms, so as to prevent the aggravation of the disease. Among them, high-risk factors include age, smoking status, three high chronic diseases, mental illness, long-term use of immunosuppressants during cancer treatment, and some organ transplants.

Who should not take Paxlovid? Li Jin said,Judging from the current research data, Paxlovid is not recommended for people with severe hepatic insufficiency and renal insufficiency, especially those who have reached the stage of dialysis, and can only use some other alternative treatment options or symptomatic treatment plan.According to Li Jin, the drug interaction must be clearly analyzed through the consultation of a pharmacist or doctor, so that the drug can accurately exert its maximum efficacy while ensuring safety.

A doctor from a tertiary hospital also told The Paper that there is no need for ordinary people to rush to buy Paxlovid. Only patients with severe lung infections need to buy it. However, if there is a channel to buy it, you can store the drug at home. If the disease worsens can be used.

Regarding the dosage of Paxlovid, Pfizer’s official website introduced that the drug should be taken as soon as possible within 5 days after the diagnosis of infection with the new coronavirus and the onset of symptoms. The recommended dose is 300 mg of nematevir (150 mg x 2 tablets) combined with 100 mg of ritonavir (100 mg x 1 tablet), administered orally every 12 hours for 5 consecutive days.

Source of this article: The Paper, original title: “Where can I buy Pfizer’s new crown oral medicine?” How is the inventory? Do ordinary people need to prepare? Chinese Medicine Response

Risk Warning and Disclaimer

Market risk, the investment need to be cautious. This article does not constitute personal investment advice, nor does it take into account the particular investment objectives, financial situation or needs of individual users. Users should consider whether any opinions, opinions or conclusions expressed herein are applicable to their particular situation. Invest accordingly at your own risk.