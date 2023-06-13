“Where can I find something?”: The Linz Südbahnhofmarkt now has an app

The “Südbahnhofmarkt Digital” project is bearing further fruit – in the form of the new market app. It can be downloaded from June 17th. This will be celebrated on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a separate festival right on the market area.

The app is intended to give customers an overview of what is on offer and the individual stands and booths. “Those who are regular customers in the market will use the app less for orientation, but we also want to reach new and young customer groups,” says market officer City Councilor Doris Lang-Mayerhofer (VP) with a view of the nearby Med Campus, where she sees a lot of potential.

Lang-Mayerhofer emphasizes that the app is not just a guidance and orientation system true to the motto “Where can I find what? offer, but also fulfill an information function. Opening hours, event information or special offers should also be available there. A “click and collect” option is also integrated.

Various possibilities

The “filling” of the app is primarily the responsibility of the feeders themselves, who would then receive a new, free “advertising platform”, says Sarah Horwath, head of the Markets department. “The feeders can design their appearance individually, upload photos, advertise products and also get in touch with the customers,” she points out the different possibilities.

There is also a special offer for mobile standers with the “Check-In” function. This makes it visible in real time which traders are actually on site on the market days and makes it easier for customers to plan their visits to the market.

There are also plans to link the app to the existing pick-up station, which operates around the clock. This is particularly interesting for customers who order their goods online but are unable to collect them directly from the respective feeder during opening hours, says Lang-Mayerhofer.

Toilet facility as another project

In addition to the digital innovations (including a touchscreen), a new analogue signage system with twelve categories (from gastronomy to crafts) was established at the Südbahnhofmarkt. Lang-Mayerhofer is convinced that the Südbahnhof market is characterized by a broad mix of sectors. The so-called pleasure places, which are intended to invite you to linger, are new.

As reported, there had recently been a few changes in the market area, but all the berths are currently taken, except for one. A sanitary facility – for feeders and customers – is to be built there. The project implementation is planned for 2024, as well as the renovation of the surface covering inside the store.

However, it is already clear that on August 31, the butcher’s booth in Lackinger will be vacant, and they recently announced their departure on Facebook.

