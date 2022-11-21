November 21, 2022 10:16

In the face of the images that come to us from Iran it is essential to remain cautious, above all because there is a lack of independent and confirmed reports. Nonetheless, the short videos shot by the Iranians show us something astounding and raise important questions about the continuation of the protest.

We bring two examples. The first is the huge crowd present at the funeral – which took place on Saturday in the province of Kuzestan, in the southeastern part of the country – of a nine-year-old boy named Kian, killed while he was in a car with his family. Two armed civilians on motorcycles, police according to the family, had opened fire on the car, killing the child and seriously wounding the father. The death of little Kian has aroused even stronger emotions than that of Mahsa Jina Amini, who started the protests two months ago.

The second example comes from Mahabad, a Kurdish city in the north of the country where there were scenes of urban warfare followed by fraternization between protesters and riot police who refused to intervene. Even in that case it is right to interpret with caution, but in any case these are unprecedented situations.

The uncertain future

Challenge images pop up all over the place. The entire Iranian women’s basketball team was photographed bareheaded, ignoring the obligation to wear a veil. Elsewhere a couple were photographed kissing between cars. The barriers keep falling.

From all this emerges a crucial question: what will be the future developments? After two months of going from protest to revolt (one would almost have to pronounce the word revolution) the future remains uncertain.