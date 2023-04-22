Where did the songs go?

By: Brandon Barcelo

@brandondejesusb

The passage of time devastates everything, but no one knows with total certainty what is the time that corresponds to each thing. Sometimes some end before their time, and others last longer than they should. Did the vallenato run out of inspiration? Isn’t there a heart willing to sing to Guatapurí, to the party, to friends or to love? Did the trade end it? These are questions that those who breathe folklore ask themselves, because apparently, none of the works that have been recorded in recent times maintain that confusing category that they call “the essence”.

It seems that the time for composition is over, that is what many allege. In fact, a few days ago, the King of Kings of the unpublished song Ivo Díaz, on the occasion of the pre-selection of the songs that will participate in that category at the festival, sent an SOS to safeguard the composition. The subject is complicated, and taking it in a simplistic way can do more harm than good to vallenato. There are external factors: the change of time, the advanced globalization that makes trade demand new ways with its influence and preference for things from outside.

And it is not a thing of now. Already in 1982 Diomedes, in “El bozal” by Leandro Díaz, he sang a complaint to the musicians who had left merengue aside. Leandro used to say that composers used more than two thousand words in their songs that in the end didn’t say anything. Daniel Samper also said it in his article “Vallenato is committing suicide”, where he declared almost a decade ago that the new songs were “boring musical sausages” due to this desire for mass production. And it seems that things have not improved much in this time.

The truth is that trying to frame the success of vallenato in commercial logic leaves it in a very bad light. Trying to measure the sublime as something material not only reveals our human shortcomings, but also frustrates us, because it requires us to govern it by a parameter that, for obvious reasons, does not measure it very well. The force of the sea cannot be measured with the same comparison with which the force of the water that comes out of the tap is measured.

I still believe that vallenato still has a while. Maybe not on the stations that play only three commercial songs from new albums that do have meat. And one understands them, because that is the business. But in the squares, in the parrandas, in the headphones of those who love to listen to this music, in the river that gives inspiration, in the San Juan moon, in the countryside and the peasant, in the heart of everyone who knows that folklore is not It is a product to sell, there is its inspiration. Yes, I believe what Carlos Vives sang: his songs are heard in the street and he will tell the story that the valley triumphed.

The post Where did the songs go? first appeared on EL PAÍS VALLENATO.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

