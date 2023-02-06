Home News Where did the trend come from?
News

Where did the trend come from?

by admin
Where did the trend come from?

These days social networks have been flooded with ‘dino-professions’, we will tell you where this curious trend came from.

The cute dinosaurs dressed in the outfits of different professions have taken over social networks and many wonder how they came to be or who their creator is.

Well, the creator of this trend has been “The AI ​​Dreams” who has accounts on Instagram and TikTok and from there, they began to share the images created by an Artificial Intelligence (AI) called Midjourney.

Once in interaction with said AI, users must make a description of the illustration they wish to represent and thus the creation begins.

“The AI ​​Dreams” has used this Artificial Intelligence to represent various themes that it has been publishing on its accounts.

The use of AI has been increasing and has been included in the professional field since it turns out to be a tool that can give good results. There are also others called Craiyon, NeuroGen and Latent Diffusion.

See also  Beijing was exposed to be closed and controlled residents in many districts: such as lambs to be slaughtered | Beijing epidemic | silence |

You may also like

Spring comes to China’s Vientiane to update traditional...

Hydrocarbon companies speak out for blockades in Rubiales...

The 10 curious facts of ‘Ugly Betty’

They offer a reward for the murder of...

pension reform

Hangzhou restarts fireworks show with 30,000 fireworks lighting...

Security measures for the match between Deportivo Pereira...

The Municipal Meteorological Bureau issued a one-week weather...

Colombia achieves the largest sale of products to...

Chocó community mothers protest

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy