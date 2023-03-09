Scientists claim to have discovered the source of water in the solar system, which they call the ‘missing link’.

In fact, scientists have observed gaseous water in the form of a halo around a distant star.

This observation helps explain how water could have arrived on Earth-like planets from star-forming gas clouds and supports the idea that the water around us is older than our Sun.

John J. Tobin, an astronomer at the National Radio Astronomy Observatory USA and lead author of the study published in the scientific journal Nature, said: have been able to trace the origin of water first.’

Scientists came to this conclusion by looking at the material of the halo around the star V883 Orionis, about 1,300 light-years from Earth.

Scientists believe that this planet-forming halo forms with the star itself, and the material within it will eventually begin to coalesce to form larger planet-like objects.

Scientists observed water in the form of gas within this material. By looking at the composition of the water, they can determine when and where it came from.

Previous research has shown that water in the solar system’s comets is similar to Earth’s, suggesting that ancient comets may have made it to our planet, but there was a missing link in the process. was also the one that connects new stars to comets.

John J. Tobin said that V883 Orionis is the missing link in this case. The composition of the water in this planet’s halo is similar to that of the comets in our own solar system.

The results also support the idea that water in planetary systems existed in interstellar space billions of years before the Sun, and that both comets and Earth have inherited it. This theory has remained relatively unchanged.