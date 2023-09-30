Where do Cotes come from?

On the folded slopes of the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, which sinks its roots into the depths of the Atlantic Ocean, on one of its waved mounds stands a small church, surrounded by the usual houses made of mud, bahareque and palm, painted white. , some inhabited by skilled fishermen, who every morning take their canoes to get lost in the horizon of the extensive bay.

They live from fishing and pearl extraction, which they exchange for light goods on ordinary days. These men live, from anxiety to anxiety, for fear that the pirates of the Caribbean, who from time to time appear there, will do their misdeeds. On this occasion, they arrived meekly, they did not attack anyone, they did not steal minimal goods and they did not access the women, thus understanding that the piracy institution was already moving towards its extinction.

They lived with the natives for several days and nights, freely making the most beautiful and pubescent ones their own, after their boss, the privateer Martín Coutes, selected his own. The Gaul, a privateer by profession, with long blonde hair, thick eyebrows and piercing blue eyes, is admired by the natives.

The pirates have not come this time in war, they have come to sell and buy, they are scrupulous in payment and, as always, armed to the teeth. The pirates teach the natives the art of smuggling, who don’t know much about commerce, or what the hell capital accumulation is, but it didn’t take them long to learn and learn from this ancient trade.

In their wake they have left children and friends in the children’s Santa Marta and then in the El Hacha river or Gayuz pass and from that port, they went to Coro and Puerto Cabello, where they repeated what they did.

In a short time, different children have been born, the result of the compliment that the women pleasantly gave to Martin Coutes. Thus the surname began to be pronounced not as it was written and should, but as it could be: COTES.

As Cotes and more Cotes were called forever, there are so many along the Caribbean coast of Colombia and Venezuela, some outlaws and others honest, ignorant and literate, smugglers and conventional, experts in sea storms and experts in looting in high water. sea. These Cotes were not directly included by ‘Fello’ Mestre in his book, although they do run throughout its pages.

Politicians and bandits, guerrillas and citizens, there are scrupulous ones, as well as irresponsible ones; writers, generals and even president of the Republic had. There is everything in the Cotes because of the fantastic image of Martín Coutes, there are whatever you want in all the colors and flavors, the most likely thing is that they are descended from this pirate with a corsair license of Gallic origin, and that is how they are they form the towns and their great stories.

By Ciro Alfonso Quiroz Otero

