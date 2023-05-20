Where do dogs go when they die?

Dogs are our best friends, faithful companions, and members of our family. That is why when we are faced with the loss of a dog, we feel sad, confused and anxious.

We wonder what happens to their souls after death and if we will ever see them again.

There are different beliefs and theories about the fate of the dogs when they die.

Below, we are going to explore some of the most popular ones and see what arguments support them.

dogs go to heaven

One of the most widespread beliefs is that dogs go to heaven when they die, just like humans.

This idea is supported by the Bible, which mentions animals several times as part of God’s creation and as beings that praise him.

For example, in Psalm 150:6 it is said: “Let everything that breathes praise the Lord.” There are also passages that speak of the resurrection of animals along with people, such as Isaiah 11:6-9 or Romans 8:19-23.

Those who believe in this theory believe that dogs have an immortal spirit that survives physical death and rejoins their owners in paradise.

There, they enjoy an eternal life of peace, love and happiness, without suffering or disease.

Some even imagine that there is a rainbow bridge connecting earth to heaven and that dogs cross it to reach their destination.

dogs reincarnate

Another common belief is that dogs reincarnate when they die, that is, they are born again in another body and in another life.

This idea is based on some oriental religions, such as Hinduism or Buddhism, which maintain that all living beings have a soul that is transferred from one existence to another until reaching liberation or nirvana.

Those who believe in this theory think that dogs have a mission or learning to accomplish in each life and that they can reincarnate in the same species or in a different one.

Some even claim that they can recognize their reincarnated dogs by their personalitytheir appearance or their special connection.

dogs stay with us

A third belief is that dogs stay with us when they die, even though we cannot see or touch them.

This idea is based on parapsychology, which studies paranormal phenomena such as telepathy, clairvoyance or communication with spirits.

Those who believe in this theory think that dogs have an energy or a vibration that persists after death and that can manifest itself in different ways.

Some say they can feel their presence, hear their barks, or see their shadows. Others claim that they can communicate with them through dreams, signs or mediums.

As we can see, there are many ways to understand what happens to dogs when they die and none have a definitive answer or irrefutable proof.

The important thing is to respect each other’s beliefs and remember our dogs with love and gratitude for everything they gave us in life.

