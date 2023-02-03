Beyond the profound complexity that Santiago de Cali is experiencing in matters of security and mobility, in contrast to this, last 2022 and the beginning of this year the capital of the Valley sustained positive results in labor matters, positioning itself as the city with the highest rate of occupation of the country.

“The fourth quarter of 2022 had good results and Cali was able to position itself in labor matters, as the city with the highest occupancy rate in the country with 62%. But in addition, about 170,000 jobs were created in the city and that means that the city is reactivating,” said the president of the Cali Chamber of Commerce, Luis Fernando Pérez.

The official also highlighted that the capital of the Valley registers the highest occupancy rate with 61.9%, causing Cali to end 2022 with 1,148,000 people with employment.

In this sense, the unemployment rate in the “Sucursal del Cielo” is located at 11.5% according to DANE, which means 5.8 points below the year 2021.

Sectors that employ the most:

• The manufacturing industry.

• Public administration.

• The entertainment sector and its artistic and recreational activities.

• Trade.

• Vehicle repair.

Unemployment in Colombia:

During the past 2022 it closed at 11.2 percent, which represented a drop of 2.6 percentage points compared to 2021, the National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE) reported this Tuesday.

Last year the employed population of the country was 22 million people, 1.6 million more workers compared to the 20.4 million employed in 2021, thus representing a positive variation of eight percent.

Photo: Pixabay

