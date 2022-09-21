The Russian invasion of February 24 came after years of tension and clashes between Kiev and Moscow over Ukraine’s foreign policy choices. Just think of the protests of the Maidan movement and the annexation of Crimea in 2014 or the long conflict in the Donbass.

But behind Moscow’s strategy is the vision of the Kremlin leader, Vladimir Putin, who improvising himself as a historian explained why he thinks that Russians and Ukrainians are “one people”, even going back to the time of Vladimir the Great, Grand Prince of Kiev from 988 to 1015. A perspective that helps explain today’s choices.

The Guardian video.