Where have we come to

Luis Humberto Tovar Trujillo

Recently, the academy led by the Javeriana University, and in the same vein, some universities supposedly of “great reputation”, for now remain deathly silent, about the censorship exercised, against an intellectual of the stature of Agustín Laje.

But what amazes me the most, about this shameful episode, if we can say so, is that Laje himself, in a recent publication on the occasion of this academic boorishness, removed the veil, and the mask, of the true financing of the Javeriana, which corresponds, among others, to the Ford Foundation, and the already well-known George Soros.

With this information, we can understand where the extreme left orientation of the Xaverian Jesuits comes from, which includes the priest De Roux, as an apostle of lies consigned in the supposed “Truth Commission”, where the true “praise” is found. to the lie” Spanish work of Editorial Gedisa.

Look, where does this intimate relationship come from between the academy represented by the Javeriana, and the priest De Roux, and the attack on the truth, which has become the road map of the current government; The funders of the Javeriana, said by Laje, represent the funding of the entire strategy of the extreme left, in favor of the LGTBI community, abortion, the adoption of children between people of the same sex, the issue of sexuality in children, and all possible aberrations in a sick mind.

We continue walking so low, and it seems, that we are anesthetized, as a consequence of the drug state and the battered society in its adventures, product of a degenerate state, and a society, its consequence.

That censorship be exercised by politicians, in a mediocre exercise of power, as a consequence of having granted the presidential option to the inept and with a harmful mentality, can exceptionally happen, as has happened, but that the same censorship to give a conference, to one of the best and recognized writers, historians, and political analysts of modernity in Latin America, such as Agustín Laje, is the interpretive synthesis of why we have reached so low in educational terms.

The extreme Left from the academy is afraid of the truth; due to his own mental inability to face his “theses”, sorry, his lies, built on the basis of funding money, rather than being an ally of the obvious.

To fear the truth is to fear the obvious; to that direct relationship with reality backed by evidence; the truth finds its seed inside each person, absolutely decontaminated by external influences, which shines outside by itself; That is why the extreme left remains in the dark and in the penumbra, the proper stage of lies.

The truth is Laje’s right.