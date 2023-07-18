Where is China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang? Speculation arises as he remains missing from public view

China‘s Foreign Minister, Qin Gang, has been absent from public view for three consecutive weeks, sparking speculation about his whereabouts and health. Qin Gang, who is regarded as an official trusted by President Xi Jinping, was last seen in public on June 25 when he met with officials from Sri Lanka, Russia, and Vietnam in Beijing. His absence from diplomatic events, including the ASEAN meeting in Indonesia, has drawn attention and raised questions on social media.

A spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry stated that Qin Gang could not attend the ASEAN meeting due to “health reasons.” However, this statement was not included in the press conference transcript on the ministry’s website, raising suspicions about the true reason for his absence. On Monday, Chinese President Xi Jinping met with former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte in Beijing, and Qin Gang was once again absent from the event, which is usually attended by foreign ministers.

The extended period of Qin Gang’s “disappearance” has triggered speculation among analysts and netizens, as it is often seen as a sign of potential trouble in China‘s political scene. Precedents of such disappearances have led to political crises, as was the case with the sudden entry of Deputy Mayor Wang Lijun into the U.S. Consulate General in Chengdu in 2012, which eventually led to the downfall of Bo Xilai. In the same year, Vice President Xi Jinping also disappeared from public view for two weeks, with no explanation provided.

Qin Gang’s appointment as ambassador to the United States in 2021 was seen as an attempt to improve Sino-US relations. He frequently appeared in US media interviews and attended civil activities to present a softer and friendlier image of China. His sudden absence during important foreign affairs events, including visits by US officials and the canceled visit by the EU foreign policy chief, adds to the intrigue surrounding his disappearance.

Speculation about Qin Gang’s situation has surged on social media, with unconfirmed rumors circulating about his personal life. The search index for the keyword “Qin Gang” on Baidu, China‘s largest search engine, has increased significantly in the past week. Qin Gang has served in China‘s diplomatic system for over 30 years and has held various positions, including spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. His rapid promotion to Minister of Foreign Affairs is seen as evidence of President Xi Jinping’s trust in him.

While the authorities claim Qin Gang’s absence is due to “health reasons,” the vague explanation has left many curious about the true reasons behind his disappearance. As China continues to engage in important diplomatic events, Qin Gang’s absence remains a topic of interest and speculation.

