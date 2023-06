Solid waste in the Manzanares River, vandalized containers and countless street dwellers, is the scenario faced by samaritans and tourists in the so-called ‘Pearl of America’ due to the lack of citizen awareness and the few actions taken by the district entities.

The rains that have been recorded in recent days evidenced the poor condition of the Manzanares River: plastics, biosafety elements, solid waste and other elements navigate the tributary.

Not even the containers are saved! This is the state of one of the garbage containers that are located on Avenida Santa Rita (Calle 22) with Carrera 3.

The photographic lens of EL INFORMADOR also found that the containers located on Avenida Primera with Carrera 11 are totally deteriorated, since not even the lids work.

The situation of homeless people is another social problem that has no end. On this occasion, the homeless are located on Avenida Ferrocarril with Carrera Tercera, affecting the passage of pedestrians and residents of the sector.

And it is that the street inhabitants also affect the tourism of the city. Some homeless people were photographed in the parking lot of Puerto Samario, a few meters from the Bay of Santa Marta.

A never-ending evil. The problem of sewage in the tourist resort of El Rodadero, a situation that afflicts its own and visitors, who must submit to bad odors and the proliferation of insects.