Where is Melania? One big absentee from Trump family Christmas photo

The Trump family celebrated Christmas together at Mar-a-Lago, Florida. This is evident from a photo on Instagram. Although alert followers quickly noticed that there was one conspicuous absence: where is Melania?

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 3:06 PM

It was Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancée, who posted the Christmas photo to her Instagram Stories. At the center back we see a broadly smiling Donald Trump (77), who is surrounded as paterfamilias by son Barron (17), daughter Ivanka (42) and her husband Jared Kushner (42), daughter Tiffany (30) and fiancé Michael Boulos ( 26) and several grandchildren.

Not included: former first lady Melania Trump (53). Although the family itself did not explain her absence, American media report that she did not travel to the party at Mar-a-Lago because she wanted to stay at the side of her seriously ill mother in the hospital. “Melania has always been very devoted to her family,” a source close to the family told Fox News. “So it should come as no surprise that Melania chose to spend Christmas with her mother.”

