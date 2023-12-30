Home » Where is Melania? One big absentee from Trump family Christmas photo
Where is Melania? One big absentee from Trump family Christmas photo

Melania is not included in the Christmas photo that a relative of Donald Trump posted on Instagram. — © Instagram Kimberly Guilfoyle

The Trump family celebrated Christmas together at Mar-a-Lago, Florida. This is evident from a photo on Instagram. Although alert followers quickly noticed that there was one conspicuous absence: where is Melania?

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 3:06 PM

It was Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancée, who posted the Christmas photo to her Instagram Stories. At the center back we see a broadly smiling Donald Trump (77), who is surrounded as paterfamilias by son Barron (17), daughter Ivanka (42) and her husband Jared Kushner (42), daughter Tiffany (30) and fiancé Michael Boulos ( 26) and several grandchildren.

Not included: former first lady Melania Trump (53). Although the family itself did not explain her absence, American media report that she did not travel to the party at Mar-a-Lago because she wanted to stay at the side of her seriously ill mother in the hospital. “Melania has always been very devoted to her family,” a source close to the family told Fox News. “So it should come as no surprise that Melania chose to spend Christmas with her mother.”

