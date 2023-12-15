Where is my refund? IRS clarifies on tax refund in the United States

IRS Accelerates Refund Issuance, Asks for Patience from Taxpayers

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has reported that it expedites the issuance of more than 90% of refunds in less than 21 days. However, some taxpayers may experience delays due to additional reviews of their tax returns.

If the amount of your refund does not match your expectations, the IRS explains from its official website that it is likely due to changes made to your tax return. These corrections may include adjustments to the Recovery Refund Credit or Child Tax Credit, as well as offsetting all or part of debt or back taxes against the refund amount.

For detailed information, the IRS recommends reviewing the Tax Season Refund FAQs.

For those who requested a refund of taxes withheld on a Form 1042-S by filing a Form 1040NR, patience is requested as it may take up to six months from the original due date of the 1040NR return or the actual date of filing Form 1040NR to receive any pending refund.

Taxpayers can track the status of their refund using the “Where is my refund?” tool, which is updated daily, eliminating the need for frequent checks. The tool offers a tracker that shows progress in three stages: statement received, refund approved, and refund sent. Customized refund information will be provided based on tax return processing, with the tool providing an estimated refund date once the IRS has processed and approved the return.

The IRS asks taxpayers to contact them only if the “Where’s My Refund?” tool tells you to do so. For faster refunds, the IRS encourages taxpayers to use electronic filing (e-file) and direct deposit. This secure and fast option is available for both electronic and paper submissions, and taxpayers are advised to enter the data correctly, including the account number and routing number.

Taxpayers who have a prepaid debit card should check to see if it’s possible to receive cash back directly to the card, ensuring they obtain the proper account and routing numbers and avoid entering the card number. Refunds will only be deposited into US bank accounts or accounts affiliated with a US bank, in the name of the taxpayer or both in the case of joint accounts. Taxpayers who exceed the limit of three electronic deposits to a single account or prepaid debit card will receive a notice from the IRS and a paper refund.

Lastly, the IRS advises that direct deposit ensures faster access to a refund compared to paper checks and is not affected by disasters or weather events that may affect mail delivery.

Taxpayers are encouraged to use the “Where is my refund?” tool to track the status of their refund and to take advantage of direct deposit for faster refunds.

